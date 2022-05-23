David McGoldrick reveals off the pitch role he had at Sheffield United

David McGoldrick’s departure from Bramall Lane was confirmed earlier this month after four seasons with the club.

The 34-year-old’s contract is not being extended and given his age as well as injury issues, it’s not a decision that came as a surprise to many people.

However, the forward is a popular name at United amongst fans and staff with a number of young players referring to him as being a mentor figure.

Whilst being proud of his impact, McGoldrick says he only does it to help others as he told The Star: “I do take pride from it but I wasn’t doing it to get mentioned.

“I’m a dad of four, including to a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, so I understand some of the things they’re facing and going through.

“I’ve been through pretty much every emotion myself in football. I just want to pass that experience on, because I think that’s important and I’m not the only one here who does it – far from it.

“All I wanted to do was help them and help the team.”

The Verdict:

McGoldrick is well regarded at Sheffield United but you can see the impact he has had at the club which goes further than what he’s done on the pitch.

The senior players at United take on a role to help the younger players at the club and it’s something the club will definitely miss when the 34-year-old departs the club this summer.

However for the player personally, he will be pleased he could have a lasting impact on and off the pitch.

What will come next for the forward is unknown but he will be hoping for a good recovery over summer so he’s fit for another season of action next season.