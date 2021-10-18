David McGoldrick makes clear prediction over Billy Sharp’s Sheffield United future

Sheffield United forward David McGoldrick has suggested that Billy Sharp can still go onto play for another three or four years as a regular scorer for the Blades.

Sharp is into his seventh season with Sheffield United since he returned to Bramall Lane in the summer of 2015. The 35-year-old has been an instrumental figure for the Blades since he re-signed for the club and he fired home 23 league goals in his last full season at Championship level.

The experienced forward has so far managed to score three times in his 12 Championship appearances this season, while he also managed to register a further four assists as well for Slavisa Joknaovic’s side.

Alongside McGoldrick, Sharp has been a key performer for Sheffield United so far this season despite both players entering into their final few years as professional players.

Have Sheffield United had a higher or lower average attendance compared to these 23 sides this season?

1 of 23 Higher than Nottingham Forest? Yes No

Speaking to Sheffield United’s official website, McGoldrick has insisted that Sharp has the natural goal-scoring instincts and looks after himself well enough to play on as a reliable scorer for another three or four seasons.

He said: “Bill’s been fantastic you know the way he looks after himself, he’s a model pro, a goalscorer. I reckon he could probably play another three or four years scoring goals, he lives and breathes in the box, it’s a natural instinct. It’s a dying breed them strikers and he’ll continue scoring goals for us.”

The verdict

At the age of 35, there might be one or two people thinking that Sharp is very much coming towards the end of his career now. However, McGoldrick watches the forward in training week in week out and he will therefore have one of the most informed views on how he is looking.

It seems that Sharp is indeed looking after himself in the way that you would expect and that might well see the striker be able to play on at Sheffield United for a lot longer than perhaps a lot of people might be expecting at this stage.

Sharp is as important as ever to Sheffield United this season and the striker has been in strong form this term adding assists as well as vital goals to the side. If he can maintain his fitness and form then the Blades will have a real chance of climbing the table.

It would be a remarkable story if Sharp could see McGoldrick’s prediction come true and go on to play for the Blades for another three or four years.