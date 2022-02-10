David McGoldrick injury update emerges following Sheffield United’s victory over West Brom

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom has revealed that David McGoldrick will need to undergo a scan on the injury that he suffered during last night’s clash with West Bromwich Albion.

The forward was unable to leave the pitch on his own accord in the second-half as the Blades’ medical staff had to assist him due to the severity of his issue.

Oliver McBurnie was brought on as a replacement for McGoldrick as United managed to secure all three points at Bramall Lane.

Billy Sharp opened the scoring for his side in the 22nd minute as his deflected effort wrong-footed Baggies goalkeeper Sam Johnstone.

Jake Livermore was then shown a red card for a challenge on Blades midfielder Conor Hourihane.

Following the break, Johnstone produced several stops to keep West Brom in the clash before Sharp added a second in the closing stages of this fixture.

As a result of this triumph, the Blades moved up to 10th in the Championship standings.

Making reference to McGoldrick after the game, Heckingbottom confirmed that the forward injured his thigh.

As cited by BBC Radio Sheffield Sports Editor Andy Giddings, Heckingbottom said: “We are not sure but it’s his [McGoldrick’s] thigh muscle.

“He’ll be scanned.”

The Verdict

Having recently lost Rhian Brewster to a long-term hamstring injury, the Blades will be hoping that McGoldrick’s issue does not turn out to be too serious.

Whilst Sharp, McBurnie and Daniel Jebbison will all be confident in their ability to fill the void left by McGoldrick, Heckingbottom will be short of options up-front if one of these players picks up a suspension or suffers an injury in the coming weeks.

Although McGoldrick has only managed to provide six direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, his wealth of experience at this level could prove to be useful for the Blades as they look to launch a push for a play-off place.

The 34-year-old has made 341 Championship appearances during his career to date and thus knows exactly what it takes to achieve success in this particular division.