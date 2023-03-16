Derby County head coach Paul Warne has revealed that David McGoldrick and Jason Knight will both be available for selection this weekend when the club host Fleetwood Town at Pride Park.

McGoldrick was forced to watch on from the sidelines last Saturday due to an issue with his hip.

Knight meanwhile missed this particular fixture as a result of an ankle injury.

In the absence of this duo, Derby managed to get back to winning ways in League One.

A brace from Louie Sibley and an own-goal from Sam Long allowed the Rams to secure a 3-2 victory at the Kassam Stadium.

Following a set of midweek fixtures in this division, Derby's advantage over the chasing pack in the race for a play-off place has been reduced to four points as Wycombe Wanderers defeated Bristol Rovers.

Set to take on a Fleetwood outfit who managed to hold automatic promotion hopefuls Plymouth Argyle to a draw last month, the Rams know that they will need to be firing on all cylinders this weekend to secure all three points in front of their supporters.

Ahead of this fixture, Warne has shared an update on McGoldrick and Knight.

Speaking to the Derby Telegraph about this duo, Warne said: "Both are ready.

"Virtually since the first day I've been in, I think I've got every single outfield player fit.

"Everybody is fit for the last day of the season that's absolutely nailed on, but this early in March it's good news.

"We've got some really good decisions to make to pick a team over the entirety of 90 minutes to win a game."

The Verdict

This is a positive update for the Rams as McGoldrick and Knight are both more than capable of making a difference at this level.

Since sealing a switch to Derby last year, McGoldrick has managed to set League One alight with his attacking displays.

As well as scoring 16 goals in the third-tier for the Rams, the 35-year-old has also chipped in with six assists for his team-mates.

Knight meanwhile has shown a great deal of versatility for Derby in the current term as he has been deployed in a number of different roles.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.91 in League One, it would not be at all surprising if the 22-year-old is selected to start alongside McGoldrick in this weekend's clash with Scott Brown's side.