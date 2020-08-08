David Marshall provides revealing update on his Wigan Athletic future

Wigan goalkeeper David Marshall is keen on making a transfer switch to the Championship following the club’s relegation to League One last month.

The Latics dropped into the third tier as a result of their 12-point deduction for entering administration back in early July, with the DW Stadium outfit having been well on track for an impressive top-half finish prior to this massive blow.

It was confirmed last week that Paul Cook has left his position as the club’s manager following their unexpected relegation, and it now appears goalkeeper Marshall is also looking for a way out of the club as he confirmed his desire to play in the Championship.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Marshall said he would love to compete at the top of the Championship having had previous experience of this with Cardiff, but the goalkeeper was also keen to stress that his future is out of his hands this summer.

“Everybody wants to play at the highest level,” Marshall said.

“It’s out of your hands, but there are a lot of lads there who feel they did enough to be at least Championship players.

“I would love to get to the stage again where you’re competing at the top of the Championship. I had that for so long in my career in England.”

Marshall has been a regular between the sticks for Wigan since joining from Hull on a two-year deal last summer, while he has started all eight of Steve Clarke’s games in charge of Scotland since his arrival in the role.

Can you score full marks in this Wigan quiz?

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Gino Padula Arjan de Zeeuw Roberto Martínez Keith Gillespie

The Verdict

Wigan’s relegation will of course have come as a huge shock to the entire club after they entered administration, and this will have been very much felt by the playing squad who are now heading for League One despite having proven their quality in the second tier.

It seems likely that the Latics hierarchy will need to offload any of the club’s big earners given their ominous financial predicament, and Marshall ‘s comments suggest his days at the DW Stadium could well be numbered as he enters the twilight of his career.

The 35-year-old has definitely proven that he is still able to compete in the Championship after spending most of his career in the division, and there should be a selection of clubs interested in signing him this summer.