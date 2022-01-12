David Marshall makes QPR promotion claim after sealing switch from Derby County

David Marshall has revealed that he is looking to help Queens Park Rangers secure promotion to the Premier League later this year.

The goalkeeper sealed a permanent move to the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium yesterday from Derby County.

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Marshall has signed a short-term deal which is set to run until the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.

After Jordan Archer suffered an injury during QPR’s FA Cup victory over Rotherham United last weekend, Mark Warburton opted to bolster his options in the goalkeeping position by swooping for Marshall.

Currently unable to call upon the services of Seny Dieng due to the fact that the 27-year-old is away on international duty with Senegal, the R’s could hand Marshall his debut in Saturday’s meeting with West Bromwich Albion.

Marshall fell out of favour at Derby earlier this season after making 33 appearances for the club in the Championship during the previous campaign.

Having completed a switch to QPR, the 26-year-old has admitted that he is determined to help the club in their push for promotion.

In a video shared by QPR’s official Twitter account, the keeper said: “Hi guys, David Marshall here.

“Delighted to join QPR, can’t wait to get started, a big six months ahead and hopefully we can all get what we want, that’s promotion.”

The Verdict

When you consider that QPR are currently fifth in the Championship standings, there is every chance that they will be able to seal a play-off place in May.

Yet in order to stay on track to achieve this particular goal, the R’s will need to deliver the goods in Dieng’s absence in their upcoming fixtures.

Having made 443 appearances at this level during his career, Marshall knows exactly what it takes to compete in the Championship and thus will fancy his chances of producing an encouraging performance against the Baggies this weekend.

By providing some added competition for Dieng, Marshall may force his team-mate to step up his performance levels which could have a positive impact on QPR’s fortunes.