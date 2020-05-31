David Marshall delivers clear message over Wigan’s survival bid

Wigan Athletic goalkeeper David Marshall has urged the Latics to re-find the fine form they showed before the season was brought to a halt, with Paul Cook’s side looking to secure their survival should the campaign resume.

The Latics went into the second half of the campaign looking like they were going to find it difficult to get out of trouble and avoid relegation from the Championship, but Cook’s side hit a real purple patch in the weeks before the season was suspended, picking up ten points out of 12 to put themselves in a much healthier position.

Marshall was an integral part of that run of form, with the keeper recording four consecutive clean sheets helping the Latics to record impressive wins against Millwall, Reading and West Bromwich Albion – and the Scotland international could prove to be key in helping Wigan finish the job if and when the season restarts.

Speaking to the Sunday Post, Marshall urged the Latics to not become complacent and try and pick up enough wins to ensure their survival as quickly as possible, so that they can end any potential nerves during the closing matches of the campaign.

He said: “We were in great form. Now we might just be three wins away from safety, and we’d look to get that done as quickly as possible.

“But we all know how competitive the Championship is. Most teams still have something to play for.

“In fact, whether it’s to make the top six or avoid going down, I think every team has something to focus on.

“When we get back to playing, there won’t be time to take a breath. It will be intense and exciting. I’m looking forward to it.”

The verdict

Marshall has plenty of experience under his belt so he will be fully well aware of what Wigan need to do in the remaining matches of the campaign to ensure their survival, and the Latics will not be wanting to see all of their hard work undone by a slow restart to the season.

The break in the campaign probably came at the worst possible time for the Latics, who were flying and looking like they were well on their way to wrapping up safety and climbing the table, but that can give them confidence that they have the quality to continue to pick up consistent results.

Cook deserves real credit for managing to turn things around in the weeks prior to the season being suspended, and if the Latics were to survive again in the Championship it would be another successful campaign for the club.