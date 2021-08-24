David Johnson sends Morgan Rogers message after Nottingham Forest lose out to Bournemouth

Former Nottingham Forest forward David Johnson has sent a message to Morgan Rogers after he joined Bournemouth on loan amid interest from the Reds.

The Cherries confirmed last night that they’d signed the Manchester City winger on a season-long loan, which includes the option for the deal to be made permanent.

Bournemouth were not the only club in pursuit of Rogers, with Forest heavily linked earlier this summer, but it seems he opted to join the South Coast club rather than reunite with Brennan Johnson at the City Ground.

The two played alongside each other on loan at Lincoln City last year and had great success, playing pivotal roles as the Imps made it to the League One play-off final.

It seems Rogers formed a strong relationship with Brennan Johnson’s father and former Forest forward David Johnson as well, as he took to Twitter to send a congratulatory message to the teenager after the move to Bournemouth was confirmed.

Rogers’ presence at the City Ground earlier this month had Forest fans excited that he was about to join the club but it seems that he may have only been watching Brennan Johnson or his new side and the Reds opponents that day Bournemouth.

The Verdict

Given how well they linked up last season, Forest fans will be gutted that Rogers isn’t reuniting with Brennan Johnson at the City Ground this season – and you’d imagine that David Johnson is among those.

Even though the 19-year-old opted for the Cherries, the former Reds forward showed his class by sending a congratulatory message to him.

Rogers was brilliant for Lincoln last season and it’s going to be exciting to see how he fares in a Bournemouth side that is already packed with attacking talent.

The Vitality Stadium faithful will be happy to see a replacement for Arnaut Danjuma arrive before the end of the window, particularly one that looks such a bright talent.

He showed how impressive a player he is last season but stepping up to the Championship from League One will be another test.