David Johnson reacts as Nottingham Forest seal play-off final spot

David Johnson has taken to Twitter to celebrate Nottingham Forest’s progress to the play-off final in the Sky Bet Championship, as the Reds prepare to take on Huddersfield Town.

A tense night at the City Ground played out yesterday evening as Forest saw Sheffield United come from 2-1 down on aggregate to make it 3-3 and take the game to extra time.

What followed was a dramatic period of extra time and then penalties, with goalkeeper Brice Samba proving a real hero for the Reds.

He, alongside attacking ace Brennan Johnson, starred in David Johnson’s post on social media, then, as the former Forest man celebrated their achievement on Twitter:

The Verdict

It was a famous night for Forest, who can now finally look forward to a trip to Wembley Stadium.

They’ll likely go into the game with Huddersfield Town as favourites, too, but they’ll know what a threat the Terriers possess, with them enjoying going under the radar for much of this campaign.

It should be a good battle between two sides that have done brilliantly to get this far, and hopefully we’ll have just as much drama and action on the pitch in the final as we did last night.

