David Johnson issues clear message on Brennan Johnson’s Nottingham Forest future amid Newcastle & Everton links

Nottingham Forest starlet Brennan Johnson has found himself in the middle of intense transfer speculation once again – but his father has moved quickly to reassure Reds fans about his son’s future.

The 20-year-old scored the winning goal for Forest in their 2-1 win over Hull City on Saturday afternoon – a result which moved them closer to the play-off places.

It was Johnson’s fifth goal of a dazzling campaign which could have been a lot different as Brentford made a play to sign the youngster in the summer but failed in their attempts.

The interest has come alive though as we approach January, with the Daily Mail reporting this week that Newcastle, West Ham United and Everton are all tracking Johnson, with it being stated that Forest could sell if their £20 million valuation is met.

Johnson has a footballing pedigree with his dad, David, being a former Forest player himself, scoring 46 league goals for the Tricky Trees between the years 2001 and 2006.

And as the rumour mill swirls, Johnson senior shut down all potential talk of a transfer move for his son next month by sending a clear message regarding the Wales international’s future.

He’s NOT FOR SALE ( that will put a spanner in your debate ) 😜 https://t.co/4fx8X7fryJ — David Johnson (@DavidJo05034174) December 22, 2021

The Verdict

This is a message that Forest fans will be delighted to see with the January transfer window looming.

Whilst ultimately David does not have the final say on Brennan’s future, it’s a clear indication that the club aren’t looking to sell the highly-rated talent and he doesn’t want to go anywhere either.

If the offers of £20 million do come in though it does present Forest with a major dilemma – that is a lot of money to potentially turn down but we have no idea what Johnson’s ceiling is and he’s part of a team that will be pushing for promotion at the end of the season.

Johnson is already a fan favourite at the City Ground and if he did depart in January it would hurt them a lot – but if we are to believe David then it won’t be happening.