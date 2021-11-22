David Johnson delivers scathing verdict on Nottingham Forest star following Reading draw

Former Nottingham Forest player David Johnson has taken to Twitter to label his old side’s striker Lewis Grabban as ‘selfish’, going on to say the 33-year-old cost them three points against Reading on Saturday afternoon.

These comments from the former Jamaican international come after Grabban wasted a golden opportunity early on in the second half at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, taking the ball around goalkeeper Luke Southwood but failing to play in Jack Colback for an easy tap-in as he took on the shot himself.

Unfortunately, his effort was blocked on the line by Liam Moore with Forest 1-0 up at the time, allowing the Royals to come back and steal a point after Philip Zinckernagel’s opener as they made it 1-1 in the 64th minute through Scott Dann.

Usually a reliable goalscorer, scoring eight times in 18 league games this term and noticeably improving under new boss Steve Cooper, this was an uncharacteristic miss from the forward against his former club after doing the hardest part with his clever work to get past Royals defender Dann.

He was unable to atone for his late on despite chances coming at both ends in the latter stages of the game, with Forest fans potentially ruing that moment as a turning point in the match.

One man that was particularly angered by this moment was ex-Reds’ striker Johnson, whose son Brennan started alongside the 33-year-old in Berkshire at the weekend.

Reacting on Twitter to eight-goal man Grabban and his miss, he said: “He’s selfish. Single-minded (whatever you call it nowadays).

“But it was the wrong choice and cost the team three points – fact.”

The Verdict:

This is harsh.

There can be denying that Forest would have won all three points had the forward passed the ball to Colback, because that breathing room would’ve been crucial with Andy Carroll coming on for his debut for last weekend’s opponents and lifting the atmosphere immediately with his impact.

Not only did the ex-England international provide the hosts with a reason to be optimistic, but also the fact they were only 1-0 down with plenty of time to grab a point or three.

Before his introduction though, the Berkshire outfit were nowhere near their best and after taking the lead in the fourth minute through Zinckernagel, the East Midlands outfit arguably should have killed the game off or at least extended their lead before Grabban’s chance came along.

Let’s not forget he created the chance all by himself after battling his way past Dann and looking at the season as a whole, he will win Forest more points during 2021/22 than he loses.

His cameo against Barnsley early on in Cooper’s reign is a case in point, completely changing the game at Oakwell and giving his side hope, so his missed chance on Saturday should be quickly forgotten ahead of tomorrow night’s clash against Luton Town.