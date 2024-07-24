Highlights David James believes Portsmouth can find inspiration in Ipswich Town's recent success and have the potential to do well in the Championship.

John Mousinho has prepared an ambitious and confident Portsmouth squad for their return to the Championship after winning the League One title.

Although facing tough fixtures, Portsmouth is in a good place with a happy and confident team, according to David James, who believes they will do well.

Portsmouth are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning the League One title under John Mousinho, and David James hopes that his former side will take inspiration from Ipswich Town's achievement last year.

Mousinho has a busy end of the summer ahead of him as he continues to prepare his Portsmouth squad for their first season in the Championship since 2012. It is an exciting time on the south coast at the beginning of this season, with Fratton Park full of optimism about what the Championship could entail for Portsmouth.

For a club of Pompey's size, they ideally need to be in the top two tiers of English football, but there is no doubt that Portsmouth will need to strengthen their squad in preparation to make the step-up. However, for many, Mousinho is the club's biggest asset currently.

During his first season as a head coach last year, his side ended the campaign in eighth, but the Portsmouth boss has displayed plenty of positive signs of progressing the club since his appointment midway through that season. His next challenge will be to cement their place in the Championship, with a view to competing for promotion to the top-flight in the long-term.

However, there are a number of parallels to the achievements of Ipswich Town and Kieran McKenna during their recent rise up the EFL, and perhaps Mousinho could be the man to continue turning their fortunes around, after he guided Pompey to the League One title last season.

He clinched top spot by five points ahead of Derby County. Not only that, but his side lost just five games as they accumulated 97 points in the third tier.

2023/24 League One table Club Points 1st Portsmouth 97 2nd Derby County 92 3rd Bolton Wanderers 87 4th Peterborough United 84 5th Oxford United 77 6th Barnsley 76

David James' verdict on Portsmouth and John Mousinho heading into 2024/25

James spent four memorable years with Portsmouth, where he helped lift the FA Cup in 2008, and appeared 158 times in the process. He was a fan favourite at Fratton Park and has plenty of admiration for the club, especially with how positive the mood seems to be in Hampshire currently.

We asked the former England goalkeeper his thoughts on the side heading into next season, and if they will continue to take inspiration from Ipswich and their achievements.

Football League World spoke exclusively to David James, via Fair Betting Sites, he said: "Inspiration? I always find that an interesting one.

"Because I don't think Ipswich thought they were going to do what they did, so it's very difficult to mimic that.

"The problem for Portsmouth is Ipswich did it last year, and it's a bit like when Leicester won the Premier League a few years back. Once someone does something that no one expected, everyone is ready for it the next time.

"But we're talking about a football club with experience, albeit not quite as much experience with the Premier League as perhaps some of my other former sides, such as Watford.

"They have confidence, but you look at their opening fixtures, including Leeds, Middlesbrough, West Brom, Luton in their first few games. They've got some really tough games, and they are going to be sort of like the acid test, if you like, for going into the Championship.

"I believe John Mousinho has the team onside and they look confident. The fans are happy - everyone is happy at the moment. It's just about making sure that he, as the manager, keeps that happiness and confidence in the side.

"Even if it means a couple of defeats, it's not like it's the end of the season. I would like to think that they're going to go for it. It's better to go for it and fall short than to try and consolidate and fall short, which means arguably relegation.

"I think they are in a good position, but there is a small part of me hoping that the Ipswich thing can be repeated, of course!

"But it's a good place to be at the moment is Portsmouth, and I think they'll do well."

Portsmouth's ambition in 2024/25

Their immediate short-term future is to stabilise and consolidate themselves as a Championship club, but this summer will be a test of their ambition, and keeping big stars will be as important to that as any arrivals at Fratton Park.

Although they will also require a degree of continuity in the playing squad, as well as some clever additions to the first-team, which they have so far made, they can be ambitious again under Mousinho.

The captures of Jordan Williams, Josh Murphy, and Sam Silvera are sensible and add another layer of quality on top of what was already a strong League One side, and should stand them in good stead ahead of the season.

Portsmouth head into the Championship with no fear, and will undoubtedly make further additions to improve the side. Can they continue to ride the crest of the wave in the second tier? James certainly thinks so.