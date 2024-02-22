Highlights Liverpool interest in Archie Gray justified by breakout season at Leeds, impressive versatility showcased in Championship.

David James suggests a move to Liverpool could be beneficial for Gray's career, but staying at Leeds for now could be best.

Gray's success at Leeds highlights his potential, but moving to Liverpool would be a significant step up in competition and cost.

David James has given his say on the transfer links between Liverpool and Leeds United’s Archie Gray.

It has been previously reported that the Reds are among the clubs monitoring the progress of the 17-year-old this season.

It has been a breakout year for Gray, who has come through the academy system of the Yorkshire outfit.

The teenager recently signed a new deal with the Whites to keep him at Elland Road until the summer of 2028.

He has featured 31 times in the Championship this season, including 29 starts, and has proven his versatility with impressive performances in both midfield and at right-back.

David James impressed by Archie Gray’s breakout season

David James has praised the breakout campaign of the Leeds youngster, and believes that only a top talent would receive the game time he has this year.

He has claimed a move to Liverpool could be a smart next step for his career and potentially for his long-term development.

“I don’t know a massive amount about him, but the fact that he’s shown that he can play regularly in the Championship is very impressive and I think every division is difficult in its own way but the Championship is very demanding, especially for teams up there fighting for promotion,” said James.

“For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive.

“Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League.

“So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course.

“Would it be better for him in the long-term to stay at Leeds United next season? I’m not sure.

“There have been a number of young players at Liverpool over the last few years that have been given a chance to play under Jürgen Klopp.

“You look at Conor Bradley and Jarell Quansah, who weren’t as young as 17, who have had opportunities to prove themselves.

“The new manager may come in and say that we’ll buy him and leave him at Leeds irrespective of whether they get promoted or not, and bring him in a couple of years down the line, which is similar to what they’ve got planned for Fábio Carvalho.

“However, at the moment it looks as if things aren’t going as well as Liverpool planned for Fábio.

“Archie is still so young, so it could be a smart signing for Liverpool in the long run and it could be a good opportunity for the player himself.”

Leeds United league position

Leeds are fighting for promotion to the Premier League this year, as Daniel Farke’s side aims to bounce straight back into the top flight.

The Whites are second in the table, ahead of third place Ipswich Town due to a superior goal difference.

Southampton are just two points further behind in fourth, highlighting how tight the battle for a top two spot is this campaign.

Next up for Leeds is a home clash against league leaders Leicester City on Friday night.

Liverpool would be a big step up for Gray

Gray has done extremely well to cement himself as a regular starter in the Championship this season.

But a move up to a Premier League title contender would be a huge leap, and one that might come too soon if he were to leave in the summer.

Staying at Elland Road for the time being might be best for his long-term development, especially as he will receive far greater playing time in Farke’s side than at Anfield.

It also remains to be seen whether the Reds would be willing to pay the premium price to sign Gray, as there is no doubt he would be a very expensive transfer.