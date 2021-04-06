David James delivers prediction on Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances after impressive recent showing

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to build on a hugely impressive showing in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Monday, as they thrashed play-off chasing Cardiff City 5-0 at Hillsborough.

A brace from Adam Reach, as well as goals from Jordan Rhodes, Julian Borner and Callum Paterson saw the Owls run out convincing winners on the day, as they sent out a statement to their relegation-threatened rivals.

It’s been a frustrating league campaign to date for the Owls so far, with Darren Moore’s side currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and still six points adrift of safety heading into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Football Show, former Liverpool and Manchester City goalkeeper David James reacted to Sheffield Wednesday’s recent win over the Bluebirds, and felt as though survival in the Championship was ‘achievable’ this season.

“It was a surprise result, wasn’t it? Cardiff again, looking back over the recent part of the season, they were one of those that looked nailed on for at least the play-offs. Sheffield Wednesday are right down the bottom, but it’s concertinaed.

“I’ve been in Sheffield Wednesday’s position more so than I’ve been in Cardiff’s where those last few games of the season are the ones where you can draw it back. You can draw it back with that spirited run.

“The confidence gained from that result against a top side will help Sheffield Wednesday. It’s achievable.”

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action at the weekend, when they take on QPR, who were recently beaten 3-1 by struggling Nottingham Forest, so the Owls will head into the game full of confidence once again.

The Verdict:

I’m not sure I completely agree with his verdict on Sheffield Wednesday’s survival chances in the Championship this season.

The Owls haven’t been anywhere near good enough this term on the whole, and they’ll know that they still face an uphill battle to stay in the second-tier under the management of Darren Moore.

But their recent upturn in results will give them much-needed confidence heading into their final seven matches of this year’s campaign.

If they can be as ruthless in front of goal as they were on Monday against Cardiff City, then they’ll stand an outside chance of survival in the Championship.