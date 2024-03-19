Highlights Poor defensive record puts Port Vale's League One status at risk

Keepers and defenders lack experience at higher levels

Director's poor defensive signings contribute to team's decline

Port Vale are facing crises all over the pitch as they plummet down the League One table, but it is their defensive frailty that is perhaps most alarming.

Without a win in 14 games, they have also only kept one clean sheet this year, in a 0-0 with Leyton Orient, and just eight for the entire campaign.

However, for most of the defensive unit that have been put together by director of football David Flitcroft, relegation is a regular occurrence. And for those that don't yet have a relegation on their CV, League One football is a new experience.

Port Vale's defenders and their League One records Position Player History GK Connor Ripley Relegated twice: Bury 2017-18, Morecambe 2022-3 RB Mitch Clarke Relegated: Accrington 2022-3 CB Nathan Smith Relegated: Port Vale 2016-17 CB Jesse Debrah No previous Football League experience LB Dan Jones No previous League One experience

Connor Ripley's inconsistent displays a worry

Connor Ripley was seen as a very good signing when he joined the Vale in the summer, on a free transfer from Morecambe. However, The Shrimpers had just been relegated from League One, and despite some good individual displays from Ripley, finished the campaign with 78 goals conceded, the second worst in the division.

This was also the second relegation in Ripley's career. The former England under-19 stopper had never really got a look in at Middlesbrough or Preston North End, and went on a succession of loans, including to League One Bury in the 2017-18 season. The Shakers finished bottom of the league, conceding 71 goals in the process.

Nathan Smith already relegated with Port Vale

Nathan Smith has already chalked up nearly 400 appearances for Vale and has been with the club since he was 17. However, the majority of that time has been spent in League Two.

Smith's first campaign in League One was the 2016-17 season, where he was relegated in a team that conceded 70 goals. Better performances came in League Two, but often these were in a back three, or next to Leon Legge, where Smith's lack of pace and height - he's 5ft 11 inches - could be compensated.

Two out of three of Smith's seasons in League One now look likely to end in relegation.

Smith has been partnered for the most part this season with Jesse Debrah. The 22-year-old was on the books of Millwall but never made an appearance for them, with the majority of his games coming for Dulwich Hamlet and FC Halifax Town.

Despite being linked with the likes of Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, it was still a huge risk by Flitcroft to put faith in a player without an EFL appearance to his name. That inexperience showed when Debrah was sent off just 38 minutes into his debut for a second yellow card.

Dan Jones has also partnered Smith at the back, or at times been used on the left side of defence, but he is another with no previous League One experience until last season with Vale.

He has featured for Hartlepool, Grimsby, Barrow and Salford but only ever at the foot of League Two or in the National League. He is another that is inconsistent and also struggles with injuries, and has only managed 60 league appearances across nearly three seasons with Vale.

Mitch Clark has struggled

Mitch Clark is another that has struggled with injuries, but he joined Vale on a two-year contract in the summer for this fourth spell at the club. His 55 previous appearances had all been in League Two though, and his most recent season had seen relegation out of League One, this time with an Accrington team that conceded 77 goals and finished second-to-bottom.

Clark has again been unlucky with injury but has been poor in his 12 appearances so far this season and was recently substituted after 35 minutes against Oxford United, getting booked and failing to deal with Josh Murphy.

Flitcroft must take responsibility

Fans will point to Vale's lack of height and pace at the back, but also blame Flitcroft for inadequately replacing decent defenders.

Connor Hall's departure to Colchester certainly saw Vale's defensive performances drop off in the 2022-23 season, while Will Forrester, who had impressed in 35 appearances for Vale after signing from Stoke City, left for Bolton Wanderers for an undisclosed fee and wasn't replaced.

Meanwhile, Lewis Cass was allowed to join Stockport County on loan in January, meaning that managers Andy Crosby and latterly Darren Moore have had to put faith in youth team players Ben Lomax and Jack Shorrock to cover the full-back positions.

As Vale slide towards a return to League Two, Vale's refusal to invest in defenders with experience in successful League One or Championship teams may well be their undoing.