David Dunn issues Ben Brereton Diaz prediction regarding his Blackburn Rovers future

Former Blackburn Rovers player David Dunn has issued his prediction for Ben Brereton Diaz’s future with the club.

Dunn believes that the Chile international will depart Ewood Park at the end of the current season.

Brereton Diaz’s contract expires in June of next year, which will allow him to leave Rovers as a free agent.

The forward has become a talismanic figure for Blackburn, scoring 31 goals in his last 58 league appearances.

He played a key role in the team’s 8th-place finish in the Championship last season, and his nine goals this campaign has helped lift the side to 3rd in the table under Jon Dahl Tomasson.

However, the former midfielder expects Brereton Diaz to leave without a contract extension, with high-profile European clubs being linked to his signature.

“I am sure the owners will have a decision to make,” said Dunn, via Lancs Live.

“Do they keep him or do they let him go?

“He’s in his last year, they have used their option.

“That will be a big decision for the club, whether they cash in or keep him until the end of the season. It’s whether they think he can fire them to the Premier League.

“I have no idea how they will see it.

“I am not at the club but from the outside looking in, he’s a good pro and he gets his head down.

“It doesn’t look like it affects him, some players spit their dummy out but he’s got his head down.

“He is a good player that is trying his best for the club until otherwise told.

“My money will be on him leaving [in the summer], that’s for sure.”

Blackburn return to Championship action in December when they face Preston North End.

Rovers will be looking to make up ground to league leaders Burnley in their bid to fight for promotion.

The Verdict

Tomasson’s side went into the World Cup break off the back of a disappointing defeat to rivals Burnley.

But the team’s 3rd place standing in the table will lead to some optimism of a potential promotion push in the second half of the campaign, which Brereton Diaz will likely prove crucial to.

The striker has shown his quality many times in the last 15 months, becoming one of the division’s standout players.

If Blackburn can achieve promotion this season, then perhaps that may be able to convince the 23-year old to remain with the club.