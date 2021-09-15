David Davis identifies area for improvement in Shrewsbury Town squad

Shrewsbury Town midfielder David Davis has opined that he would embrace more competition in the club’s squad.

The midfielder is bent on seeing the central position he and Josh Vela has majorly occupied under lock and key being challenged for as he believes that competition will be a great thing for the squad.

The former Birmingham playmaker however applauded the versatile nature of defender Elliot Bennett and Luke Leahy who featured in the middle of the park in their draw against Crewe Alexandra.

Manager Steve Cotterill also admitted that his transfer targets during the window slipped through his fingers after being unable to lure the potential signings to the club before the closure of the deadline day.

Speaking on the need for competitiveness in the team, Davis said via the Shropshire Star:

“To be honest, if he (Corterill) brings someone in then that’s great, great for the squad.

“At the end of the day we all need challenges for places, so it keeps us on our toes and keeps our performance levels high.

“You don’t want to be in the team and not looking behind your back. Regardless (of position) I think Luke (Leahy) has come in and Benno (Elliott Bennett) and they’ve all done well, so it’s not a case of being safe anyway.

“If he does bring a midfielder in then that’s great because it helps the team, adds more depth and competition for places.”

The Verdict

The presence of competition is vital towards the improvement of players in a team and that’s why David Davis, as an experienced player, is open to embrace challenge in the Shrewsbury Town squad.

Similarly, complacency set in when the spirit of challenge does not exist in a team and thus, the versatility of Luke Leahy and Eliott Bennett is a plus for Shrewsbury Town as it offers them some kind of challenge in the midfield role.

In the wake of a relatively dormant transfer window, Shrewsbury Town will have to build the spirit of positivity to compete for a better outing this season while keeping high hopes of landing more players when the window reopens.