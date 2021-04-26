David Cornell makes claim over his Ipswich Town future ahead of summer transfer window

Ipswich Town goalkeeper David Cornell has told TWTD that he is not resting on his laurels over his future with the club, with the 30-year-old being one of the few players in the current squad who has a contract with the Tractor Boys past June.

Cornell was in fine form at the weekend for his side as they earnt a 0-0 draw with an in-form AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road, with the Welshman making several key saves for his side, including denying Joe Pigott from the penalty spot.

Having largely played understudy to his teammate Tomas Holy this term, Cornell has only been afforded seven league starts by the East Anglian outfit but did well to take his chance at the weekend.

Speaking after the game, the shot stopper was quick to emphasise that he isn’t taking anything for granted despite being under contract for another year with his current club:

“I think contract or no contract, I’m not sitting on it thinking ‘I’ve got another year’.

“I want to be a big part of this club and this team and the manager’s plans, and contract or no contract I’m doing everything I can do everything I can to be part of that.

Ipswich Town quiz: Does Portman Road have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Does Portman Road hold more than Hillsborough? Yes No

“Every time I put the shirt on I’ll try and give everything for the club, for him and hopefully that can continue.”

Having previously arrived at Portman Road in August last year from Northampton Town, the keeper has made 12 appearances for the club across all competitions and has a deal with the Tractor Boys which expires in June 2022.

The Verdict

Cornell has put himself in a great position to become Paul Cook’s number one choice between the sticks after his heroics at the weekend and could be in line for a bright future with the club.

Mass changes to the squad are expected but it would be fair to assume that he will be one of the ones staying put after excelling in goal for Ipswich.

His challenge now is to continue his strong form and aim to keep Holy out of the starting eleven, with the Czech shot stopper having made a selection of errors in recent weeks.

Performing strongly throughout the remaining three games of the campaign will only serve Cornell in good stead when the summer rolls around and he must grasp any opportunities that come his way with both hands.