David Connolly delivers his verdict on Mark Warburton’s position at QPR

Queens Park Rangers have dramatically fallen away from the promotion race in the Championship having won just two of their last 11 matches.

Injuries to Seny Dieng and Chris Willock have really hurt the team in the last couple of months and it looks a longshot for them to finish in the top six.

Having played more than those around them did inflate Rangers’ league position in the first three quarters of the season, but their extended drop-off in performance levels and results has been disappointing to observe.

Former Leicester City and Sunderland striker David Connolly, had his say on the Mark Warburton’s potential sacking at QPR when he guested on The Totally Football League Show.

He said: “It’s a case of what might have been for Rangers this season.

“They concede carbon copy goals.

“They just concede too many goals to give themselves a chance and I don’t think he will get sacked during the season, because there isn’t long enough left.

“But in the summer I think they’ll have a good look at it.”

Rangers enjoyed an extremely promising second half of last season, and they were able to carry that momentum into this campaign, the challenge now for Warburton is to ensure that does not repeat itself, but in a negative way.

The Verdict

The suggestions that Warburton could lose his job are completely unfair.

The former Brentford manager has taken a club that looked destined to drop to League One in the near future, to genuine candidates to return to the Premier League in the space of three seasons.

Warburton would be a victim of his own success if he does lose his job in West London, raising expectations unrealistically due to his own overperformance, and if QPR were to return to the levels they were showing prior to his appointment in the role, then it would go on to be one of the more ill advised managerial dismissals in a long time.

QPR have overperformed, relative to their budget and the quality of players in their squad, this season and Warburton should retain full backing heading into 2022/23.