Derby County owner David Clowes has confirmed that his successor Mel Morris "has no connection with the football club whatsoever".

Clowes added that he hopes fans can accept that his ownership is a clean slate at Pride Park.

The Derby businessman put together the takeover package that rescued the Rams from going under last summer at the end of Morris' disastrous tenure, which had seen them relegated from the Championship due to a 21-point deduction, build up hefty debts, spend months in administration, and lose many of their on-field assets for nothing as other clubs circled.

But things are certainly moving in the right direction under Clowes - as their seventh-place finish last term despite the nightmarish summer illustrates - and there is optimism they can head back to where they belong.

David Clowes answers Mel Morris questions

Supporters are enjoying the fresh start in the post-Morris era and in a recent interview, the new owner has been firm that it is indeed a clean slate.

Speaking to BBC Sport Derby, Clowes was pressed on supposed rumours that Morris might still be involved with the East Midlands club and was firm that they had no substance.

He said: "He has no influence, he has no connection with the football club whatsoever."

Pressed on whether that meant supporters would accept it was the clean slate that he and they wanted, Clowes said: "I hope so. I hope so."

Can Derby County win promotion to the Championship in 2023/24?

Right now, Derby look like one of the clear frontrunners for promotion in 2023/24. Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town, and Sheffield Wednesday all went up last season while Barnsley, who reached the League One play-off final, have lost manager Michael Duff to Swansea City.

There are question marks over how strong the three teams that came down - Reading, Blackpool and Wigan Athletic - are going to be while Peterborough United, who reached the play-offs, look to be undergoing a rebuild.

The Rams finished within a point of the top six last term but will have their eyes firmly set on the top two this time around, in what is Paul Warne's first full season at the helm.

Warne has won promotion to the Championship in all three of his previous full seasons in League One so they certainly have the right expertise and experience at the helm.

It is now going to be a case of backing him properly in the summer transfer window and if the string of new arrivals that have joined recently are anything to go by, it seems as though Clowes is committed to doing that.