The turnaround Frank Lampard has managed to lead at Coventry City is nothing short of remarkable.

Previously a figure of fun in some circles following difficult spells with the likes of Chelsea and Everton, Lampard has come in at Coventry and turned both his and the club’s fortune with the incredible run the Midlands side is on.

Replacing a manager as well-liked as Mark Robins was at Coventry is no easy task, but Lampard has taken it in his stride and got the club moving back up the table.

We asked pundit and former midfielder David Prutton how close he believes Lampard is to entering discussions for a Manager of the Season award.

Lampard is holding his own against the best in the division, says Prutton

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton said: “Frank Lampard turning around Coventry City. An emotional parting of the ways when Mark Robins, after seven-and-a-half years, moved on.

“I still get the feeling, and he [Robins] mentioned it as he was coming out the job that this patch of form, this run of form, was somewhere buried in the numbers and the statistics of what he’d seen from his side so far this season. However, he wasn't afforded the chance to bring that to fruition.

“But with Frank coming in, 17th at the time, nine wins out the last ten (prior to Tuesday's defeat against Derby County), the type of form at the type of time of the season, which potentially could seal that play-off spot, currently sat right in the middle of the play-off picture.

“So, the remit that he had, which was to turn the season around as well and truly been done with bells on.

“Now, the challenge comes from everyone knowing how good they've been, everyone knowing the moment that they've got. And then being able to overcome the obstacles of all the other teams looking to battle out for what would possibly be just the two play-off spots left, given the form of Burnley, Sunderland and, of course, slightly further up, Sheffield United and Leeds.

“So, I think for the very quick work that he's done, I think you've got to take these declarations about how you judge a manager and place it over the course of a season, as we know the Championship is relentless. It's every couple of days.

“And you look at the job that Daniel Farke has done, the job that Chris Wilder has done. Scott Parker knows, of course, like the other two above him, how to get a team out of the Championship into the Premier League.

“And Regis Le Bris. There's a shout, absolutely, for a man at the very first time of asking in English football, keeping his side in contention with those automatic places as potential Manager of the Season.

“But I think Frank Lampard has firmly thrown his hat into the ring.”

Three upcoming games will provide stern test for Lampard

Starting on Saturday, Coventry face Sunderland, Sheffield United and Burnley consecutively in the league.

The trio are three of the teams currently higher than the Sky Blues, which also includes Leeds United.

As runs come, they don’t come much tougher.

Coventry's next five Opponent Venue Date Sunderland H Saturday 15 March Sheffield United A Friday 28 March Burnley H Saturday 5 April Portsmouth H Wednesday 9 April Hull City A Saturday 12 April

Nobody will be expecting Lampard to extract maximum points from a run like that, especially given where the club were in the league not so long ago.

But if he can give each one a good game, walk away with some points and maintain Coventry’s play-off position through that run, then Manager of the Season talk will only intensify.