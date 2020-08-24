David Brooks transfer update emerges as Man United, Liverpool and Spurs wait in the wings

The future of David Brooks at Bournemouth is a hot topic with interest building in the talented Welsh winger.

And, the latest update emerging via Sky Sports claims that there has been no concrete bid from any Premier League club yet for the 23-year-old, with his future firmly in limbo at the south coast club.

Man United, Liverpool and Tottenham are just some of the top-flight clubs weighing up a move for the player who is rated at £35 million by the Cherries’ hierarchy.

Brooks joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2018 from Sheffield United and went on to enjoy an impressive first season at the Cherries, finishing his maiden campaign in the Premier League with seven goals across 33 appearances.

After that season, Brooks was nominated for the PFA Young Player of the Year award alongside the likes of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva and Marcus Rashford.

The Welshman struggled to make an impact last season due to an ankle injury, but did go on to play in all of Bournemouth’s final nine games of the season.

Bournemouth are in a state of transition following the departure of Eddie Howe with Jason Tindall the man chosen to lead the club forward in the Sky Bet Championship.

Interest in some of their key stars was inevitable with Nathan Ake already departing for Manchester City, and interest growing in Callum Wilson and Josh King alongside David Brooks.

The verdict

It’s no surprise to see interest growing in Brooks, but the £35m price-tag will put a lot of potential suitors off.

The current financial climate will make it harder for clubs to fork out such hefty fees, and ultimately it’s a lot of money for a player who has only had one strong season in the top-flight.

I do feel that the price will need to be lowered by Bournemouth if any of the aforementioned Premier League clubs are to proceed and make a move.