David Brooks has become the subject of transfer speculation this January.

The forward returned to action in 2023 following an absence due to illness, but he has struggled for game time at Bournemouth under Andoni Iraola.

The Wales international has featured 12 times for the Cherries in the Premier League, but only two of those appearances have come as starts.

Speculation surrounds the 26-year-old’s immediate future, with clubs in the Championship linked with a potential move for the player.

It remains to be seen what next step Brooks will take in his career, but a move away from Bournemouth seems increasingly likely.

Here we look at the latest transfer news surrounding the Welshman…

Southampton and Leeds interest

Two promotion rivals have both set their sights on the player this January.

Southampton and Leeds United are third and fourth in the standings, as they both look to close the gap to the top two.

According to Alex Crook, they are both also interested in signing Brooks this window to bolster their chances of promotion.

Any move is likely to be agreed on a temporary basis, with a loan until the end of the campaign on the cards.

Brooks has struggled for game time in the Premier League, so taking the drop down to the Championship may be what he needs to get back into playing regular minutes.

However, it is unclear whether Brooks would be keen on taking the step down to the second division, or if he would prefer to remain and fight for his place in the Bournemouth squad.

Fabio Carvalho setback

Southampton were also one of the clubs targeting a move for Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho this January.

Russell Martin is keen to add someone to his attacking options this month in order to boost their chances of a top two finish.

Carvalho had been identified as a potential target, with the player returning to Liverpool after being recalled from his loan spell at RB Leipzig.

But, according to The Athletic, Hull City are set to win the race to sign the Portuguese playmaker.

This could strengthen the Saints’ desire to sign Brooks given how similar the players are now that Carvalho is no longer on the market.

According to Alex Crook, the south coast club remains interested in the Bournemouth player after losing out on Carvalho.

David Brooks - League goals and assists at Bournemouth Season Goals Assists 2018-19 (Premier League) 7 5 2019-20 (Premier League) 1 0 2020-21 (Championship) 5 5 2021-22 (Championship) 1 0 2022-23 (Premier League) 0 0 2023-24 (Premier League) 1 1

Jones verdict

Journalist Dean Jones believes that Brooks would be a great addition to Daniel Farke’s side at Leeds.

He has claimed that the Bournemouth player could be a difference-maker in the club’s bid to earn promotion to the top flight.

Related Transfer update revealed on Leeds United’s out-on-loan players The Whites could see more than one of their out-on-loan stars secure a permanent exit from Elland Road this month.

"I think David Brooks would be a nice profile signing for them to be looking at,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“I think that you consider the type of football that Leeds are playing but also the mentality that's needed within that team to survive but also thrive, I think David Brooks absolutely fits that mould.

“I think the fans would love to see a player like David Brooks too.

“It's a player that I think could make the difference for them."