Highlights David Brooks is open to leaving AFC Bournemouth if isn't going to get enough game time.

Brooks shone against Swansea City last night, helping him to put himself in the shop window.

Leeds United and Southampton have both been linked with a move for the winger.

AFC Bournemouth winger David Brooks has revealed that he is open to a move away from the Vitality Stadium before the end of the month if his current manager Andoni Iraola isn't going to guarantee him much game time, speaking to the BBC.

Welshman Brooks had a setback in his career when he was diagnosed with cancer, but thankfully for him, he recovered and is now back playing football which must be a real bonus for him.

However, that hasn't dampened his appetite to play regular first-team football, with game time hard to come by this term, especially in the Premier League.

Spending parts of the season on the bench, Brooks will be disappointed that he hasn't been given more of a chance to make an impact.

He may have made 18 appearances in all competitions this term, but many of these have come off the bench, although he was given an opportunity to start against Swansea City last night.

The winger certainly made an impact in that game, registering one goal and two assists against Luke Williams' side in a 5-0 win to guide the Cherries into the next round of the FA Cup.

David Brooks' 2023/24 campaign Competition Appearances Goals Assists Premier League 13 1 1 EFL Cup 3 1 0 FA Cup 2 1 2

Whether he will still be at the south-coast club when the window shuts remains to be seen though, with Iraola not ruling out an exit.

He told talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook: "The first part is what the player wants and then a lot of things have to happen.

"The club has to find a replacement, the financial numbers have to work for everyone. We'll see what happens. The market is open for one more week."

Brooks has revealed that he is keen to remain at his current club - but would be open to a switch away if he isn't going to win much game time between now and the end of the season.

He said: "I just want to play first team football. I've had a lot of time on the sidelines and I don't want to continue there.

"I'd love to continue my football here but it's up to everyone what they think the best situation is.

"I'd rather be playing here but if he [manager Andoni Iraola] thinks there isn't guaranteed football for me here I'll try and explore opportunities elsewhere."

Leeds United and Southampton should continue David Brooks pursuit

Brooks has been linked with moves to Leeds United and Southampton.

Both teams should continue their pursuit of the player because it sounds as though a move could be possible.

Brooks would be an excellent addition for both sides and as he proved last night, he can be a game-changer in matches against Championship teams.

However, an exit doesn't seem to be guaranteed at this point.

And with this in mind, Leeds and the Saints need to be looking at other targets too.