Cardiff City's summer 2024 transfer window is thus far proving to be a real mixed bag, so there will be a significant emphasis on getting it right following the turn of the year.

It would be unlikely to see the Bluebirds clear house, yet, after making eight signings across the summer, they perhaps will not be expected to make wholesale additions either.

However, supporters will still be hoping to see some form of squad surgery conducted to a roster which is largely felt, in retrospect, to have been poorly assembled.

Cardiff's disappointing form in the early stages of the 2024/25 Championship campaign adds substance to that line of thinking, and they would certainly benefit from bringing a selection of fresh faces while retaining current prized assets in Welsh capital when January rolls around.

With that in mind, Football League World looks at some dream transfer scenarios for Cardiff in the next window.

Bournemouth's David Brooks signs for Cardiff City

Any potential acquisition of David Brooks does appear to be a stretch in the imagination at the minute, of course, with Cardiff rooted to the foot of the Championship ahead of the October international break.

A significant turnaround in fortunes would be required in order to hand the idea any possibility of coming to fruition, but, make no mistake about it, Cardiff have exhibited pulling power over the years by bringing in some real big names.

Another Welsh international playmaker in then-Liverpool man Harry Wilson four years ago is arguably the chief example of that, and Cardiff would do extremely well to strike similar business.

However, Brooks is evidently surplus to requirements at Bournemouth. At the time of writing, the winger has only played nine minutes of top-flight football across seven matches so far this season and finds himself behind the likes of Luis Sinisterra, Antoine Semenyo, Marcus Tavernier and Justin Kluivert in Andoni Iraola's ranks.

A loan exit from Bournemouth in January, then, is surely a possibility at this stage. Brooks, who celebrated his 27th birthday over the summer, is at an age where he simply needs to be playing regular football and failing to do so could damage his international career following the appointment of Craig Bellamy.

The 29-cap Wales international spent the second-half of the previous season with Southampton and helped Russell Martin's side to an instant Premier League return, scoring twice and making a further six assists. His stock, however, is arguably lower than it was when he made the move across the south coast in January and that could threaten to open the door for Cardiff.

At his best, Brooks is a remarkable talent who combines an elegant ball-carrying ability with creativity and innovation in the final third.

You can only imagine that many Championship clubs will also be monitoring his future at Bournemouth with real intent and Cardiff would need to fly up the table to stand a chance, but Bellamy's known and continued presence at matches in order to keep tabs on players for international selection could be their trump card.

We are talking about a dream transfer window, after all - and Brooks would be a real statement of intent if they could pull it off. Any potential deal would likely be a loan move, in any case, with Brooks' contract at Bournemouth not set to expire until 2026.

Sam Amo-Ameyaw signs from Southampton

Cardiff opted against making use of the Premier League loan market across the summer, despite enjoying previous success by striking deals for the likes of Jaden Philogene, Cody Drameh, Tommy Doyle, Ryan Giles and the aforementioned Wilson.

However, they could learn from that potential mistake in January by adding Southampton's Sam Amo-Ameyaw, who could well end up leaving the Saints on loan.

The 18-year-old is a precocious talent and has impressed in his rare outings at first-team level. Amo-Ameyaw was a constant thorn in the Cardiff side during their 5-3 EFL Cup defeat to Southampton in August, where he notched his first professional goal and caused problems down the right-hand side all evening.

First-team opportunity in the Premier League is likely to come at a real premium for Amo-Ameyaw, and it would be in his best interest to get consistent experience elsewhere on a temporary basis.

Cardiff, however, have already seen the wealth of quality he has at his disposal and adding another winger to their wide options would do no harm whatsoever.

Recalling Roko Simic from KV Kortrijk - for the right reasons

Cardiff will certainly be keeping a watchful eye on the immediate developments involving Roko Simic, who joined in the summer from RB Salzburg before heading straight out on loan to sister club KV Kortrijk of the Belgian top-flight.

The Croatian striker has real promise and will be hoping to vindicate that over in Belgium with Kortrijk, where Isaak Davies also thrived last time out.

Supporters were not best pleased to learn of Simic's immediate loan departure to Kortrijk given just how short-staffed Cardiff are at the top-end of the pitch, although the Bluebirds are believed to have a recall option in his contract.

Related Cardiff City: Bristol City evidence shows that £50k gamble could be a masterstroke - View Cardiff City forked out just £50k to acquire Ollie Tanner two years ago, but the signs are that they may have hit the jackpot

Simic is yet to open his account for Kortrijk after three outings, although he will require time to adapt after a summer of upheaval and latitude is needed. That said, Cardiff will be hoping that he hits the ground running sooner rather than later.

A strong half-season away from the club could well see him recalled, and supporters will want that to be for the right reasons. The dream scenario would be for Simic to add plenty of goals to his stat-line between now and January and return to South Wales to bolster the side's frontline.

Cardiff City retain Rubin Colwill

Last but most certainly not least, retaining Rubin Colwill in the January window is clearly going to be a real call of duty for the Cardiff hierarchy, and perhaps even a tall order should his strong early-season showings continue.

The mercurial playmaker now resembles a more well-rounded player than ever before. The goals and assists still need to be arriving with more regularity, of course, but the way in which he dictates Cardiff's attacking rhythm, breaks defensive lines and drives forward at will towards opposition defenders is second to none at the club.

Indeed, it is of little doubt that Colwill is the only player at Cardiff both confident and gifted enough to constantly show for the ball, evade and deceive opponents and, at full throttle, take sheer liberties with his graceful elegance and close control when carrying possession.

Rubin Colwill's Championship stats for Cardiff City in 23/24 per 90 minutes, as per FBRef Metric Figure Percentile rank (against second-tier positional compatriots) Passes into final 3rd 4.12 92nd Progressive passes 4.29 69th Shot-creating actions 3.72 68th Shot-creating actions (take-on) 0.56 87th Carries into final 3rd 2.14 79th Attempted take-ons 4.91 84th Successful take-ons 2.60 92nd

The 22-year-old is really coming into his own this year, and that will be something of a concern for Cardiff. Of course, Colwill's footballing ceiling is vastly higher than the Cardiff City Stadium; his unique profile featuring the blend of a rangy 6'5 frame coupled with smooth aesthetic elegance in possession is sure to catch the attention of bigger clubs.

As such, the growing school of thought among supporters is that Cardiff would be lucky to have Colwill this time next year. Should his trajectory continue, then, it would be no surprise if they struggle to retain him.

But for the time being, fending off any potential January advances for Colwill is imperative and will likely have a strong bearing on where Cardiff finish the season. They simply cannot afford to lose a player of his importance and X-Factor quality mid-term.