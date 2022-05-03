David Brooks confirms fantastic news as Bournemouth man reveals cancer all-clear

David Brooks has confirmed that he has been given the all-clear in his battle against cancer, in a fantastic update from the Bournemouth man on social media.

The attacker has been missing this season after being diagnosed with stage two Hodgkin Lymphoma back in October, and immediately began a programme of treatment.

Naturally, that meant he was not going to be involved in Bournemouth’s league campaign in the Championship but, of course, his fight was far more important than the Cherries’ in the second tier.

And, thankfully, Brooks has now revealed that his course of treatment has been successful, with him being given the all-clear by his specialist.

He took to Twitter to deliver the news, which has naturally been greeted by all corners of the footballing world with delight:

The Verdict

Brooks has remained positive throughout his situation and has proven a real source of inspiration, undoubtedly, for those suffering from the same illness.

He’s shown that you can come out of it the other side and he’ll now be looking forward to getting back to what he does best, and that’s playing football.

Certainly, he’ll be excited about watching Bournemouth attempting to get back into the Premier League in the final few matches of the year.

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom