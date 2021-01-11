David Brooks and Aston Villa: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen this month?

The transfer window is always a nervy time for some Championship clubs, as they can face a battle to keep hold of key players from those in the Premier League.

That scenario could play out for Bournemouth, as it was revealed that David Brooks is a target for high-flying Aston Villa this month.

Interest in the Welsh international is no surprise. The 23-year-old has hit three goals and registered five assists in 16 league games, with his performances starting to replicate the extremely high level they were at prior to his injury last year.

Here we assess the situation involving Brooks and whether he will make a move to the west Midlands.

What do we know so far?

We know that Dean Smith is a fan of the player, and that Villa lack depth. Whilst they have had an excellent season so far, the lack of quality behind the first XI is bringing questions about whether it can be sustained.

So, finding a few quality operators will be the target for Villa, with Brooks fitting the bill.

They have raided the Championship very successfully in the past, and there is a British core at Villa Park too.

Is it likely to happen this month?

In a word, no.

Even though Villa are fans of the player, the fact Bournemouth are competing for promotion means they know it’s going to take a massive bid to agree a deal.

It has been suggested that the Cherries are demanding £50m, which is understandable, and it’s hard to imagine Villa paying anywhere near that.

The former Sheffield United man only has 18 months left on his deal, so this is something that could be revisited in the summer.