Sky Bet League One

‘David Brent’, ‘Love it’ – Many Sunderland fans react to Lee Johnson’s post-match claim

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson labelled his side sharks in an unusual interview after their win over Bristol Rovers, which has drawn a positive reaction from fans of the North East club. 

Aiden O’Brien’s goal six minutes before the half proved decisive as the Black Cats took all three points from the game at the Memorial Stadium yesterday.

Sunderland have now won 10 of their last 12 games and are third in League One, while Rovers are struggling at the other end of the table and face a relegation battle.

With Johnson having spent a large part of his career as a coach and a player with the red side of Bristol, yesterday’s victory will likely have been even sweeter for the visiting manager.

After the game, the Sunderland boss delivered one of his famed ‘Johnsonisms’ in describing his side’s application of the more physical side of the game.

Speaking to club media, he said: “There’s a quote, do sharks worry about Monday? No, they go round being sharks, biting stuff and being aggressive. We showed that and I think it resonated quite well.

“So, yeah. We bit a few ankles today that’s for sure.”

Johnson is well known for delivering unique and interesting post-match interviews and with the Black Cats flying at the moment, his latest comments have been well received by fans of the North East club.

In fact, many Sunderland supporters took to Twitter to voice their thoughts after the game.

Read their reaction here:


