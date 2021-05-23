David Beckham sends message to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson after Lincoln City success

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder David Beckham has sent Lincoln City midfielder Brennan Johnson a message of congratulations on Instagram after the youngster helped the Imps reach the Sky Bet League One play-off final.

The Nottingham Forest loanee played his part in both legs of the club’s semi final against Sunderland as Michael Appleton’s men progressed through to the showpiece game at Wembley Stadium after seeing the Black Cats off 3-2 on aggregate in dramatic circumstances.

Johnson scored an important goal during the first leg of the tie and his performances were key to getting the club through as he played the full 90 minutes in both games.

The 20-year-old has now notched up 13 goals for the League One side this term, and is attracting support from people in very high places, with Beckham commenting the following on Johnson’s recent Instagram post after the win in the North East:

Big things are expected from the Wales international over the coming years and he is all set to return to Forest at the end of the current campaign after taking his game to a whole new level during his time with Lincoln.

He has been instrumental in his current club’s run to the play-offs and will almost certainly have a big say in what way the final goes against Blackpool later this month.

Receiving praise from someone of the profile of David Beckham is nothing to be sniffed at and it just typifies the sort of attention that this young attacking player is getting at such an early stage of his career.

He has a big future ahead with Forest over the coming years and if this season is anything to go by, he should take the Sky Bet Championship by form once he makes his long awaited return to the City Ground in time for the 2021/22 campaign.

Lincoln’s loss will certainly be Forest’s gain.