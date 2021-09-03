David Beckham sends message about Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson after recent events

Former Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has taken to Instagram to send a message to Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson after the player made his first senior start for Wales.

The exciting 20-year-old is one of the highest rated young talents in the entire Football League and has been making great strides at both club and international level.

Having spent the entirety of last season out on loan at Lincoln City, Johnson has now returned to the City Ground and is slowly becoming a focal point under Chris Hughton.

Now Beckham has taken to social media to send praise to the player, as he commented on Johnson’s father’s recent Instagram post:

It has been reported previously in the press that Beckham owns the agency company that Johnson is represented by, which may explain why he has shown such support for the youngster.

It must also be remembered that Beckham and Brennan Johnson’s father David were both at Manchester United together during their playing days, which is sure to be where they struck up a good accordance.

Meanwhile for his club side, Johnson junior has already registered one goal and one assist in the Sky Bet Championship and will be looking to add to those numbers moving forwards as he aims to be a key player on Trentside.

The various reports that linked him with a move away from the Reds this summer have seemingly flown over his head and he appears very focused on achieving big things at both international and club level.

With a current contract that runs until the summer of 2023, Johnson is expected to be with Forest for a little while longer as he looks to make the step up this season under the guidance of Hughton.