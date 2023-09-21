Highlights David Artell achieved the incredible feat of saving Crewe Alexandra from relegation and securing promotion to League One through the signings he made as manager.

Paul Green, the first signing made by Artell, played a vital role during his loan spell and eventually signed for the club on a permanent basis before retiring from professional football.

Other notable signings made by Artell include Daniel Barlaser, who now plays for Middlesbrough, Harry McKirdy, who currently plays for Hibernian in Scotland, Shaun Miller, who is now at Kidsgrove Athletic, and Jamie Sterry, who currently plays for Doncaster Rovers.

David Artell was brought in as manager of Crewe Alexandra on January 8, 2017, with the side threatened by a relegation battle. Artell would ensure that the Railwaymen remained in the Football League as he achieved the club's aim of survival in League Two.

Artell would remain at the club until April 2022, experiencing the highs of promotion to League One in 2020 and the lows of relegation from the same division in 2022, an experience deemed worthy of losing his job.

However, the saving of the club in his first season in charge and promotion to League One were incredible feats, and Artell achieved this largely thanks to the signings he made in his time at the club, so where are his first five signings?

Paul Green

Paul Green would be the first signing that Artell would make as Crewe manager.

The Irish international would sign on loan from Oldham Athletic on January 11 for the remainder of the season.

Green would be a vital part of the Railwaymen during his loan spell, so much so that the club would sign him once his deal expired at Oldham for the following season.

Green would retire from professional football in the summer of 2023, with his last club being Worksop Town, a NPL Division One East team.

Daniel Barlaser

Daniel Barlaser would join the club on loan from Newcastle United on January 19 to strengthen the midfield; however, his loan spell would be cut short, and he would only play four times for the Railwaymen.

The Turkish and English underage international would join Rotherham United in October 2020 from the Magpies and would be an important part of their squad for those three seasons following the permanent transfer.

Barlaser is currently playing his football under Michael Carrick at Middlesbrough, having joined the Teesside club in January 2023.

Harry McKirdy

Crewe would sign Harry McKirdy on loan from Aston Villa on January 19, with Artell looking to solve his issues upfront.

McKirdy would have an instant impact as he scored on his debut for the club in a defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

McKirdy would only score three goals at the club before returning to Birmingham City.

The English striker has since left the Football League to play his football in Scotland for Hibernian, following his transfer to the club from Swindon Town in September 2022.

Shaun Miller

Shaun Miller would initially join the club on loan from Carlisle United on January 25 before joining the club permanently in May 2018 on a two-year contract.

The striker would net six times in his loan spell at the club before joining the club permanently.

Miller would leave the club in September 2020 to join Bolton Wanderers.

The English striker currently plays his football in the Northern Premier League Division One West for Kidsgrove Athletic, having joined the club in January 2023.

Jamie Sterry

Artell would return to Newcastle to secure the services of right back Jamie Sterry to help strengthen Crewe’s defence.

Sterry would return on loan the following season to Crewe, but this spell would not be as successful as it was cut short after only one appearance.

Sterry would remain in the north-east, playing his football with South Shields and Hartlepool United until the summer of 2023, when he would sign for Doncaster Rovers.

The Yorkshire club is where Sterry still plays his football.