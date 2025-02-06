Grimsby Town boss David Artell switched to a 5-3-2 formation for last weekend's trip to Bromley, and reaped the rewards as his side won their first match of 2025 with a performance worthy of the three points.

The former Gibraltar international defender switched to the wing-back system in the latter part of the 2023/24 campaign in what was an ultimately successful attempt to shore things up and keep the Mariners in the EFL.

Since returning for the current season, however, Artell has rarely used that system, usually preferring a more fluid 4-2-3-1 system which he recruited well for over the summer. Though, with all things considered, it may suit Grimsby to stick with the back three in the short-term, including this weekend's visit of struggling Carlisle United.

Grimsby Town's Starting XI v Bromley (01/02/25) Player Position Jordan Wright Goalkeeper Harvey Rodgers Centre-back Doug Tharme Centre-back Cameron McJannet Centre-back Jaso Dadi Svanthórsson Right Wing-back Denver Hume Left Wing-back Curtis Thompson Central Midfielder Evan Khouri Central Midfielder Kieran Green Central Midfielder Danny Rose Striker Justin Obikwu Striker

The Cumbrians, who strengthened significantly over the course of the January transfer window after a tough season to date, currently find themselves embroiled in a battle to avoid the drop. The Blues sacked manager Mike Williamson in the wake of their 5-1 home defeat to Swindon Town on Saturday, and are now looking to appoint what will be their third permanent boss of the season.

However, there's no doubting the players they have brought in recently possess the quality and pedigree to get the Blues out of trouble, should they find the right formula in the near future.

The Mariners will be hoping to add to their misery, however, and given how they performed at Bromley, coupled with player availability and circumstances, they could opt to keep the status quo as they look for back-to-back victories.

Cass' suspension and Warren's recent absence could necessitate a 5-3-2 formation for this weekend's clash

With some players injured, suspended, or, perhaps, not quite up to speed for one reason or another, Artell may well find it suitable to line up with a back three for the upcoming game at Blundell Park this weekend.

The extra central defender allows attacking full-back Denver Hume to get forward more freely on the left to create from the flank, while Jason Dadi Svanthórsson, a winger by trade, filled in superbly as the right-sided wing-back, giving the Mariners a nicely balanced threat from wide areas.

Regular right full-back Lewis Cass replaced the Icelander late on at Bromley, but received his marching orders for two yellow cards given for delaying the restart of the game deep into stoppage time, leaving him suspended for Saturday's clash with Carlisle.

Fellow full-back Tyrell Warren has missed recent matches through injury, so, with both right-sided players potentially unavailable for this weekend's match, the same defensive structure could be a necessity rather than a choice, regardless.

This is amplified by the fact that wide attacker Charles Vernam has recently returned from injury, and is still building his match fitness up, while new signing, Irish winger Darragh Burns, is perhaps not ready to start after his recent spell with Shamrock Rovers. A back three with wing-backs may fit the bill - just for now.

Playing with two strikers provides Grimsby with an added attacking threat

Experienced striker Danny Rose scored an extraordinary opening goal at Bromley, while fellow forward Justin Obikwu, on loan from Championship side Coventry City, also found the net as Grimsby took control in the second-half at Hayes Lane.

The pair seemed to enjoy working in unison, rather than one of them playing as the sole focal point often deployed by Artell, and it certainly gave the Mariners a greater attacking impetus.

On occasion, Rose or Obikwu have looked a little isolated when working alone up top, and the differing attributes of the pair blend well in a forward partnership.

Rose's experience and guile, as well as the ability to be in the right place at the right time to get on the scoresheet regularly, combined with Obikwu's pace, power, and ever-increasing quality in front of goal, means the pair represent a difficult duo for opponents to deal with.

Artell and Grimsby may prefer different systems, and will likely use 5-3-2 sparingly, but given all the above factors, sticking with it for Saturday's fixture with Carlisle at Blundell Park could be the most suitable option for the Mariners manager.