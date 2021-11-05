David Artell issues Crewe players warning ahead of Swindon clash

David Artell has been looking ahead to tomorrow as Crewe host League Two side Swindon Town in the FA Cup first round.

Both sides were promoted during the Covid-ridden 2019/20 season.

Since then, they have met twice – Crewe were victorious in the first clash but fell short when they travelled to The County Ground in February.

Unfortunately for The Robins; amid financial and ownership issues they went straight back down to League Two – returning to the fourth tier for the fifth time.

Alexandra manager, Artell, told the club website; “They are a league below now but are going really well under Ben [Garner], so we know it is going to be a tough ask.

“It will be even tougher if are not prepared to match their endeavour. We will have to stand up and be counted, play our football and show why we are a league above.”

The Verdict

The 40-year-old realises that Swindon manager Ben Garner is still finding his feet and has yet to completely adapt his team’s system. Artell added; “We have played Swindon over the last few years and we are familiar with a lot of their players.

“They have a relatively new manager in Ben and a few things are bound to change as he stamps his own authority on his team.”

Finally, Artell urged his players not to get complacent despite a League difference between the clubs, “if we don’t then we could be in for a long afternoon.” He stated.

Across four years, the sides have faced off eight times. Not once has this fixture ended in a draw.

Both sides have won four of the last eight meetings.

