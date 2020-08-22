Dave Jones reveals Sunderland’s new direction regarding player sales

Sunderland’s non-executive director Dave Jones has stated that the club are working on changes to make sure they keep their academy players in the future.

This has stemmed from the discontent shown from supporters throughout the last few seasons which includes players such as Joe Hugill and Logan Pye leaving the club’s academy which has led to poor results for the youth teams in the last campaign.

Another player who left was Bali Mumba who joined Norwich City and these youngsters have followed other prominent names such as Josh Maja and Joel Asoro who have both left the club after making into the first-team.

Jones has explained that the club is going to change their approach towards the academy and make sure that they don’t lose promising young players in the future.

Speaking to the Sunderland Echo, Jones said: “We’ve lost some very promising players and that’s hugely disappointing.

“It’s something we’re working on, we’ve made some changes within the academy and we’ll make some more, including appointing a new academy manager.

“It has to be a learning experience for the whole of the football club, the value of getting good young players who want to play for Sunderland, letting them see a pathway to the first team.”

The Verdict

Jones is saying the right stuff but how often do we see someone say these type of comments at a club and then not follow through with it in the future.

Sunderland have to make sure they keep their players in the future and build a club around them that wants to fight for the badge, something that they’ve lacked throughout the recent years seeing them struggle in the third division.

The Black Cats must get it right over the next couple of seasons, as if they continue to stay in League One then the financial situation at the club will only get worse.