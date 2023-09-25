The current Stockport County manager, Dave Challinor, took over in November 2021, with the club in the National League.

His first season ended with the club winning the National League title. In their return to the Football League, Stockport lost in the League Two play-off final, preventing back-to-back promotions.

Despite links to other clubs since, Challinor is still with Stockport as they battle for promotion again.

There’s been an influx of players into Stockport since Challinor took over. We’ve looked back at the first five players Challinor signed and where they are now.

1 Ryan Johnson

Challinor’s first signing was Ryan Johnson from Port Vale at the start of the January transfer window.

Johnson was an important signing for Stockport, as he slotted straight in at centre back for the then National League team. He played 21 games for Stockport in the season he signed.

In total, Johnson played 56 times for Stockport before he moved to AFC Wimbledon over this past summer. He’ll face up against Stockport this season in League Two when the two sides meet.

2 Myles Hippolyte

Myles Hippolyte joined at the end of January from Scunthorpe United on a free transfer until the end of the season. The winger went straight into the starting XI.

Hippolyte is still with Stockport after signing a contract extension. He played over 40 games for them last season and is still a part of Challinor’s team, but is yet to make a real impact this season for them.

3 Luca Ashby-Hammond

Luca Ashby-Hammond joined Challinor’s team in February 2022 on a short-term loan from Fulham.

It was his first experience of senior football but Ashby-Hammond didn’t make any appearances for Stockport and was used as back-up.

After spending last season on loan at Aldershot in the National League, where he made 45 appearances, he’s now at Crawley Town. He’s back to being a back-up goalkeeper at the League Two team.

4 Courtney Duffus

Challinor utilised the loan market as late as March in his first season with Stockport. Courtney Duffus joined on loan from Morecambe FC.

The attacker was signed to bulk Stockport's squad ahead of their National League promotion chase. He only made one appearance for Stockport during his short stay.

Duffus returned to Morecambe after his loan. This summer, he signed for League Two side Barrow on a free transfer. He’s another player that will face up against Stockport this season in the league.

5 Andy Cannon

Another late signing in the season was Andy Cannon on loan from Hull City. Cannon had featured that season for Hull in the Championship, so his signature was a coup at the time.

He made nine appearances for Stockport as he helped them gain promotion back to the Football League.

Cannon returned to Hull City but returned to the National League with Wrexham in December 2022, this time on a free transfer. He again got promoted from the National League.

Cannon is still with Wrexham in League Two as they battle to make it up the Football League pyramid again.