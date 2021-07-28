Dave Challinor issues honest Hartlepool assessment as transfer window intensifies

Hartlepool United manager Dave Challinor is scouring the transfer market after three successive pre-season defeats against non-league opposition, he told the Northern Echo this morning.

Challinor has a job on his hands to maintain League Two status with The Pools next season, though he still believes he can improve the current crop of players at his disposal.

He said: “Things aren’t going to change quickly and what we’ve got to do is continue to work on the things we need to work on and be patient to make sure the bodies that we bring in are the right bodies to affect the squad we’ve got.

“We’re a week and a bit away from the start of the season. More importantly from our perspective, and this by any means isn’t an excuse, we’re five and a half, six weeks away from the transfer window closing for us.”

The Pools gained promotion to League Two via a play-off final penalty shootout in June and are among the favourites to go straight back down, the club’s rich history in the Football League will not be enough if they cannot assemble an adequate squad for the level.

It seems their 2-1 defeat to Blyth Spartans of the National League North last night sounded alarm bells for Challinor.

He continued: “Unfortunately because of the way things have panned out, and we knew it would be difficult and we’ve got to make sure that the people we get in the building are going to be the right ones up until that point, because that’s got to see us through until January.”

The pandemic has hit the pockets of all Football League clubs, particularly without parachute money, with cost cutting attempts seeing transfer and wage budgets slashed. The fact only two sides are relegated from League Two each season may work in Hartlepool’s favour.

The Verdict

There are plenty of strapped for cash clubs in League Two this upcoming season, not to mention Swindon Town who are not looking like they will be able to fill the bench come the opening day.

With just over a week to go before The Pools play host to Crawley Town they are certainly light up top with Olufela Olomola the only senior striking option. Defensive solidity may be the key to early season success, still with time to bolster the squad beyond the big kick-off as Challinor was keen to point out.

