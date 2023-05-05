Stockport County manager Dave Challinor is hoping for a favour from his friends at Tranmere Rovers ahead of what is set to be a tense final day of the League Two season.

The fourth-placed Hatters go into their game against Hartlepool United at Edgeley Park on Monday with a chance of automatic promotion, knowing they need to pick up all three points and hope Northampton Town fail to beat Rovers at Prenton Park.

Challinor's side endured a slow start to their first season back in the fourth tier after promotion from the National League last campaign, but a run of just one defeat in 19 games has put them firmly in top three contention.

They face a Pools side who are already relegated, but they have significantly improved in recent months, losing just three of John Askey's 12 games in charge since his arrival in February.

What did Dave Challinor say?

Challinor is a former room-mate of Tranmere assistant manager Andy Parkinson and when asked if he has been in touch with his friends at the club, he told the Northampton Chronicle & Echo: "Yes. Obviously Parky and Ian Dawes have taken over there and I’d love them to do us a favour.

"But they will have their own agenda in terms of what they need from the game and players will be out there fighting for their own careers.

"It makes no difference if we don’t do our job and we obviously face my old club.

"We’ve got to make sure we control what we can and that will be trying to get three points on Monday.

"If you had offered me a place in the play-offs at the start of the season, I’d have taken it, but we’d love to finish in the top three and we still have a chance to do that."

Will Stockport County win automatic promotion?

Stockport are certainly strong favourites to beat Hartlepool, but even if they win, it may not be enough.

It will not be an easy task against a resilient Pools side, while the visitors will be keen to deny Challinor's side promotion after the 47-year-old left the club for Edgeley Park last season, but the Hatters have not lost at home since November and it is difficult to see that run ending here.

Much will depend on the Northampton result and the Cobblers will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the scenario which saw them lose out on automatic promotion on goal difference after an incredible final day of the season last campaign.

Jon Brady's men should beat mid-table Tranmere, but the outcome may be determined by how they handle the pressure of the occasion and failure to win will give Stockport the opportunity to secure back-to-back promotions.