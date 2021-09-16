Dave Challinor delivers upbeat Hartlepool United verdict

Hartlepool manager, Dave Challinor, has told the Hartlepool Mail that he is not concerned by Tuesday’s defeat at newly-promoted Sutton United.

A 25th minute strike from Ben Goodliffe was all that separated the sides, but the home team’s 19 shots to Pool’s four, suggests it was a more one-sided affair than the result suggests.

Challinor however refused to be downbeat, stating to the Hartlepool Mail: “If we had got something, I’d have said it’s what we would have wanted as an away performance. We weathered a storm, came out the other side a goal down but created opportunities. If that led to us picking up a point coming away on a Tuesday night, it would have been a good point.”

United have failed to register a point on the road following their return to the Football League but have won all four of their games at the Victoria Ground, and Challinor says he has seen enough to suggest its only a matter of time before their home form transfers onto the road.

“If we’re not in games and we’re losing them then I’d be more concerned. Looking at it, the five goals we’ve conceded away from home have all been preventable,” Challinor said.

Pools will see Saturday’s trip to basement side, Oldham, as an opportunity to finally pick up their first away points of the season.

The Verdict

Three years ago Hartlepool found themselves days from extinction after years of mismanagement saw the floundering in the lower reaches of the National League.

They are now fifth in League Two and, apart from the away form, will be delighted with their start to the season which illustrates how far they have come since the dark days of 2018.

Their four wins out of four at home suggest they have more than enough to consolidate their place in the league and if they can address their performances on the road Pools could emerge as dark horses for the play-offs.

