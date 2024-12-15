Stockport County manager Dave Challinor was critical of his side’s performance after the Hatters were defeated 2-1 at Stevenage on Saturday afternoon.

Challinor branded the the showing as “shambolic” as County slipped to a disappointing defeat in Hertfordshire - their second defeat from their last three games in League One.

Stockport have enjoyed a fantastic start on their return to League One after a 14-year absence this term, with Challinor’s men currently sat 5th in the third tier standings.

Saturday’s shock defeat was just the second time the Hatters have been defeated by a side sat outside League One’s current top 10, with the first a 4-1 hammering by Leyton Orient at Edgeley Park back in September.

Dave Challinor expresses frustration at Stockport County performance

Challinor wasn’t best pleased by his side’s display on Saturday and pulled no punches as he described his side’s performance to BBC Radio Manchester after the game.

“Shambolic, one word. Miles away from where it (the performance) needed to be," Challinor said.

“Horrendous decision-making, no bravery to play, we resorted to smashing the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, with no cohesion, no bravery and no patterns around what we tried to do.”

The Hatters went into the half-time break on level terms after midfielder Callum Camps cancelled out Dan Kemp’s 22nd minute opener.

However, a lacklustre second half performance saw the division’s fourth-highest scorers have just two shots, and fail to create a single big chance.

Jamie Reid’s 55th minute penalty proved to be the difference between the two sides and Challinor believed it was his team’s second-half showing in particular that ultimately cost them the game.

“We deserved nothing from the game based on the second half performance," Challinor added.

"I didn’t see it coming based on a positive first half performance where I thought if we stepped up what we were doing then we could go on and win the game.”

Stevenage v Stockport Stats 14/12/24 (Fotmob) Stevenage Stockport 44% Possession 56% 1.18 xG (Exp Goals) 0.38 7 Total Shots 9 3 Shots on Target 3 3 Big Chances 1 181 (65%) Accurate Passes 241 (68%) 4 Corners 3

Stockport County must bounce back quickly to remain in League One promotion race

Following Saturday’s reverse, it’s hugely important that Stockport bounce back quickly ahead of a busy Christmas and new year period that sees them face several tricky tests.

The Hatters return to action next Friday night, when they face Darren Ferguson’s unpredictable Peterborough United side.

Challinor’s men also face Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City over the next few weeks, as well as hosting a Mansfield Town side who did the double over them last season.

Stockport have continued their impressive success over the last few seasons in League One this term and a play-off berth looks to be very much on the cards.

They could face a pivotal January window however, with top scorer Louie Barry the subject to heavy speculation over his future after a phenomenal start to the season.

Barry has undoubtedly been the third tier’s stand-out player so far this campaign, with 14 league goals to his name already and, if he is to depart the Hatters, their ability to replace their star man could dictate the direction the second half of their season goes in.