Date set for Blackburn Rovers and EFL showdown over Nottingham Forest midfielder

Blackburn Rovers‘ case over the transfer of Lewis O’Brien will finally be heard on February 28 in-front of an independent three-person panel, according to a report from Alan Nixon.

Rovers will go head-to-head with the EFL, who blocked a loan deal on transfer deadline day last month which would have seen O’Brien head to Ewood Park for the rest of the season, which would turn into a permanent £10 million move should Blackburn be promoted to the Premier League at the end of the season.

Forest were happy to let O’Brien depart after he fell down the pecking order at the City Ground and all terms and a medical had been completed, but the EFL wanted to know what would happen in terms of a potential O’Brien permanent move to Rovers in the event they were relegated to League One.

Blackburn scrambled to re-do the paperwork with the 11pm deadline closing on January 31, but the EFL ruled that it was submitted too late and would not authorise the deal.

The hierarchy at the Lancashire club have always maintained that they did everything within the time-frame and after the EFL took up their 14-day allowance to compile their own evidence together, both cases will now be heard next Tuesday in a bid to sort out O’Brien’s short-term future.

The Verdict

By the time the hearing is completed, O’Brien will have missed out on SIX Championship matches for Rovers should the club be successful against the EFL – that is a lot for someone who would no doubt positively transform the fortunes of a side gunning for promotion.

Blackburn think they have done nothing wrong and the EFL also think they themselves are in the right – it has been a messy saga which needed a quicker resolution.

There is interest in O’Brien from MLS clubs in the United States of America as well, so the continuation of this could end up stopping him from actually playing regular football elsewhere if the EFL end up winning.

The fact is will have taken four weeks to solve is not a good look for anyone – mostly the EFL though – but Blackburn fans will have everything crossed that they can add O’Brien to their squad for the final two months of the season.