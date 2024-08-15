Highlights Coventry City aims to rebound against Oxford United to showcase promotion potential.

Key players like Mason-Clark and Sakamoto need to perform to secure victory.

Simms needs to continue scoring to prove his worth as a top striker for the Sky Blues.

Coventry City will be hoping to bounce back with a win when they face Oxford United on Friday night.

The Sky Blues fell to a 1-0 loss against Stoke City on Saturday - a result that would have disappointed them considering many people have tipped them to finish in the promotion mix at the end of the season.

But they have a chance to respond against Oxford United, with Mark Robins' side welcoming the U's to the Coventry Building Society Arena for their first home league clash of the 2024/25 campaign.

Coventry may have won 6-2 against Des Buckingham's side in the FA Cup in January, but they won't be an easy opponent to face.

Goals from Mark Harris and Cameron Brannagan allowed them to secure a win against Norwich City on the opening day of the season - and Friday's visitors will be keen to build on that.

Below, we have predicted the Coventry lineup that they could face.

GK: Oliver Dovin

Oliver Dovin was brought in to solve issues in the goalkeeping department, with both Brad Collins and Ben Wilson failing to be convincing when they played last season.

With this in mind, and the fact he did a fairly good job last weekend, it would be a surprise if he doesn't start again on Friday, even with Wilson doing well on Tuesday.

LB: Jay Dasilva

Coventry have two great options on the left-hand side, with Jake Bidwell and Jay Dasilva able to thrive at this level.

It was Bidwell who started in the league last weekend, but for his ability to get forward well, Dasilva could be the man to come in.

The Sky Blues need to be positive against the U's - and having Dasilva and Ephron Mason-Clark on the left-hand side could cause potential starter Sam Long issues.

CB: Luis Binks

Liam Kitching could be a competitor for a starting spot, but Robins may not be keen to change the centre-back partnership after just one league game, even though Kitching played in the EFL Cup.

With this in mind, Luis Binks may get the nod again, having done a respectable job against the Potters.

CB: Bobby Thomas

Bobby Thomas will be hoping to build on a useful first season at the CBS Arena, which was a learning curve for him.

If he can continue to develop, that will benefit the Sky Blues, and he may get the game time on Friday to try and impress again.

RB: Milan van Ewijk

Like Thomas, Milan van Ewijk joined last summer, and the Dutchman has proved to be a real asset.

He and Dasilva could get forward well to overwhelm the likes of Joe Bennett and Long, with van Ewijk potentially having a vital role against the U's.

However, he knows Joel Latibeaudiere is ready to take his starting spot if he doesn't perform to his potential.

CDM: Victor Torp

Victor Torp has shown some promise during his time at the CBS Arena.

Not only is he able to get stuck in, but his passing is also impressive, and having him in a deep midfield role could allow him to have a major influence on Friday's game.

CM: Jack Rudoni

Jack Rudoni has made a decent enough start to life in the Midlands - and he could end up scoring his first goal for the Sky Blues sooner rather than later.

He looks set to be a shrewd addition from Huddersfield Town - and he needs to be effective in the final third - with Callum O'Hare's departure leaving a big void to be filled.

CM: Kasey Palmer

Robins has a couple of options ahead of Friday's game.

He could potentially start Josh Eccles alongside Victor Torp - or he could potentially start Jamie Allen.

Eccles probably deserves a starting spot more than Allen - but Kasey Palmer could potentially come in to provide more attacking firepower.

LW: Ephron Mason-Clark

Mason-Clark may not keep his place in the starting spot if he doesn't perform well, with Haji Wright ready to take his place on the left.

However, Robins will be keen to give the ex-Peterborough United man every chance to shine, considering how much of an asset he was at the Weston Homes Stadium last season.

Ephron Mason-Clark's 2023/24 campaign at Peterborough United (All competitions) Appearances 56 Goals 19 Assists 14

A goal against the U's would give Mason-Clark plenty of confidence - and satisfy him considering it was the U's who knocked Peterborough out of the play-offs at the end of last term.

RW: Tatsuhiro Sakamoto

Tatsuhiro Sakamoto will be gutted about the fact an injury disrupted his progress last term.

But he showed more than enough on the pitch to suggest that he will be an excellent player to have this season and he has to start on Friday, as an effective wide option.

ST: Ellis Simms

Simms didn't always impress Coventry fans last term - and endured some low moments.

However, the striker managed to get into his stride and got himself on the scoresheet in midweek against Bristol City.

He will want to score again on Friday.