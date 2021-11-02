Daryl Dike to West Brom: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

West Bromwich Albion fans asked the question of him all summer, but when the transfer window slammed shut on August 31, Daryl Dike was not a Baggies player.

There were links throughout the summer months that the young American would link up once again with Valerien Ismael when he made the move from Barnsley to The Hawthorns – instead though Albion got Jordan Hugill on loan from Norwich City.

Dike’s stint at Oakwell last season saw him attract major attention, scoring nine goals in 21 outings and he’s continued his good form back in his home nation, scoring the same amount of goals but this time in 17 MLS matches for Orlando City this season.

As Hugill has struggled to lead the line as West Brom’s focal point, you have to wonder if Ismael will urge the club hierarchy to make a major play for the USA international in the mid-season transfer window – but is it likely to happen?

When he was in the peak of his form at Barnsley, Dike’s rumoured price was $20 million for a permanent move away from Orlando, and that value may stick due to his continued scoring form in the States.

He was on West Brom’s shortlist over the summer according to local journalist Joseph Masi, but you can imagine a deal was difficult to do due to the finances that would have been needed.

Another Baggies reporter in the form of Luke Hatfield recently said that Dike will be ‘very high’ on Ismael’s list of January targets, but one club who look to be a real threat in terms of bringing the player back to England is Crystal Palace.

According to Alan Nixon, the Eagles will re-ignite their interest in the 21-year-old in the January transfer window – despite signing Odsonne Edouard from Celtic over the summer.

Premier League teams being interested in Dike will surely scupper West Brom’s chances of bringing him to the Midlands and in my opinion I can’t see it happening whatsoever due to the finances they’d have to part with to bring him in.