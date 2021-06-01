Daryl Dike to West Brom: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

For West Bromwich Albion, the summer transfer window looks certain to be a busy one.

Following relegation from the Premier League after just a single campaign in the top-flight last season, the Baggies will be aiming to rebuild, and put together a squad that can challenge for promotion again during 2021/22.

One player who has seemingly emerged as a candidate for the Baggies is Daryl Dike, with reports from TeamTalk claiming that the Midlands club are one of those interested in a move for the striker.

But what would it mean for West Brom if they were able to bring the 20-year-old to The Hawthorns?

We’ve taken an in depth look at that right here.

Is it a good potential move?

It certainly looks like this would be a smart signing for West Brom to make.

Dike is no stranger to the Championship, having spent the second-half of last season on loan in the division on loan with Barnsley from Orlando City in his native America.

During that time, Dike scored nine goals in 21 league appearances for the Tykes, helping them to claim a place in the play-off places.

As a result, he clearly knows how to make an impact at that level, and at 20-years-old, he has plenty of time left in his career to improve and develop as well.

Would he start?

You imagine that he would be a regular for the Baggies were he to join.

As mentioned, Dike has already shown that he can make an impression in the Championship, so there would be no reason not to give him regular game time at this level.

Indeed, with Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin having been released, and Mbaye Diagne’s loan now expired, the Baggies are also short of options at centre forward, meaning you imagine there would be chances for Dike in West Brom’s side.

It is also worth noting that with Premier League clubs reportedly interested, West Brom may have to guarantee Dike regular first-team football if they are to win the race for his signature.

What does he offer?

Obviously the goals Dike has shown he can score at this level are important, but there are other aspects to his game that West Brom could exploit as well.

Dike’s physicality means he is a player who can and will put himself about, causing plenty of problems for Championship defenders, something you feel could suit the Baggies approach.

Indeed, that work rate that has made him a popular figure at Barnsley in recent weeks could have a similar effect for West Brom, lifting both players and fans in the process.

As a result, it does seem as though this is a deal that could be well worth pursuing for those of a West Brom persuasion.