Daryl Dike sends passionate message after starring role in West Brom’s win over Middlesbrough

Daryl Dike revealed his delight after he inspired West Brom to a vital three points at home to in-form Middlesbrough on Saturday.

A run of three games without a win had seen Albion slip back into mid-table as they chase a top six finish this season, but they had a chance to put things right against Michael Carrick’s side.

And, that’s exactly what they did, with Dike scoring twice in the first ten minutes and the Baggies would hold on relatively comfortably after that.

Following his match-winning contribution, the American international took to Twitter to send a message to the fans along with an image of the celebration after a goal.

“A resilient performance from the squad! Man do I love this feeling!”

Whilst the result will be the main thing, Dike will have been relieved to get back on the scoresheet after six games without one, which had seen Brandon Thomas-Asante preferred in some games recently by Carlos Corberan.

The 22-year-old will expect to lead the line again on Friday night when Albion travel to take on Hull City.

The verdict

This was a great win for West Brom as we all know how good Middlesbrough have been under Carrick but the Baggies really limited them and they had Dike making a difference in the final third.

There have been some questioning the striker for his recent displays, so he will be buzzing on a personal note to have got the two important goals in such a big game.

Now, both he and the team will be looking to build on that when they take on the Tigers as they seek to close the gap on the top six.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.