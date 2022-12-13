Daryl Dike sends one-word message to West Brom supporters after Sunderland winner

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike has sent a one-word message to supporters after scoring the winner in the 2-1 win over Sunderland last night and finally opening his account for the Baggies.

The Championship club signed the 22-year-old for a reported fee of more than £7 million last January but injury issues limited him to just two appearances in 2021/22 and Monday evening’s game was just his third this season.

Dike came off the bench with Albion 1-0 down after 64 minutes thanks to Amad Diallo’s first-half penalty and helped to change the game against the Black Cats.

He teed up Tom Rogic for the equaliser six minutes after his introduction and then with 10 minutes left to play headed in the winner from Jed Wallace’s cross.

It was Dike’s first senior goal in a West Brom shirt and one that he certainly enjoyed, as his one-word message to fans after the game proved.

The result sees Albion climb out of the relegation zone and up to 17th in the table while the Baggies have now won four in the bounce under Carlos Corberan.

The Verdict

It must’ve been a really testing 11 months or so for Dike, who arrived with such expectations on him last term but has been hamstrung by injury issues throughout his time with the West Midlands club so far.

That will have made last night’s winner even more special for him and you can see from his message to fans just what it meant.

The introduction of Dike and Rogic changed the game at the Stadium of Light but you’d imagine both will be pushing for a start now.

It’s important Corberan continues to manage the American forward, however, given his injury record.