Daryl Dike sends message to West Brom fans after securing transfer move

West Bromwich Albion announced the signing of USA international Daryl Dike on a four and a half year deal on Saturday.

The 21-year-old proved himself at Championship in the second half of last season where he played a key role in Barnsley’s eventual fifth placed finish under Valerien Ismael.

West Brom have been crying out for a confident central striker all season with Jordan Hugill and Kenneth Zohore struggling to cut the mustard in the final third.

In Karlan Grant and Callum Robinson the Baggies have two dangerous frontmen, with Dike playing in between them they will be very dangerous.

The Baggies have alarmingly underperformed their expected goals (xG) figures this term, suggesting that their finishing has been significantly below par to score just 30 goals from chances equating to 44.7 xG.

Dike took to Instagram to express his emotions after getting the deal over the line.

He posted: “Thrilled to be joining West Bromwich Albion! Excited for the new adventure and opportunity to fulfill my dreams! Glory to God.”

Dike has a big reputation to live up to now and the Baggies’ supporters are desperate to bounce straight back to the Premier League this season.

The Verdict

It will be interesting to see how this one pans out.

Dike’s goalscoring record in MLS has not been that eye-catching compared to his form for Barnsley last term, but at 21 and with his length of contract there is plenty of time for him to re-adjust to the style of English football.

Ismael has been craving a physical striker since arriving in the dugout at The Hawthorns and with Grady Diangana’s performances not matching the high standards he set in 2019/20, meaning there is certainly a spot in the front three reserved for Dike.

The Baggies have been able to cut the gap to Fulham and Bournemouth in recent weeks and will be desperate to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat at Derby County when they host Cardiff City this afternoon.