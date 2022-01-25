Daryl Dike sends message to West Brom fans after receiving injury diagnosis

He’s only been at the club for a few weeks, but Daryl Dike’s West Bromwich Albion career has already gotten off to the worst possible start.

The USA international signed from Orlando City at the start of January for a fee in the region of £7 million and made his debut last week off the bench in a 1-0 loss to Queens Park Rangers.

Dike certainly made his presence felt that day by slamming opposition player Yoann Barber into the advertising hoardings and this past weekend he made his first start for the Baggies against Peterborough.

In his 54 minutes on the pitch against Posh, the 21-year-old had five shots, won eight out of his 18 duels and won four aerial duels (stats via Wyscout) – which is one of the reasons he was brought to Albion for.

His full debut though was cut short as the American went down injured just after half time and he hobbled off down the tunnel.

And now Valerien Ismael will be without his star signing for the next eight weeks as a diagnosis was confirmed surrounding the injury – a hamstring issue the reason why Dike is set for a spell on the sidelines.

It is a devastating blow and Dike has sent a message on social media to Baggies fans since the reveal of his setback.

Not the dream start i would’ve imagined, but thank you all for the support through it! I will be back stronger than ever and ready to help out❤️👊🏿 @WBA pic.twitter.com/n7292Vod9A — Daryl Dike (@DarylDike) January 25, 2022

The Verdict

Just when Ismael thought he had his target man for the rest of the season and beyond, a curveball appears.

Dike put himself about on Saturday afternoon without scoring but you could tell that he’s the player that is best suited to the way that the Frenchman wants to play his football as the Baggies manager.

He will now have to go back to the drawing board with a new loan signing preferred over bringing Jordan Hugill back into the team, but there’s not a lot of time to find the right player.

That’s because the transfer window shuts in six days time and it may be hard to find the right fit, but the immediate focus turns to the match with Preston North End on Wednesday night and who will come in for the American.