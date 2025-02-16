West Brom striker Daryl Dike has revealed his delight after he returned to action for the first time in a year during the 1-1 draw at Millwall on Saturday.

The American international has endured terrible luck with injuries since he moved to the Baggies in January 2022, with the striker only making 33 appearances in that period.

Dike has had issues with his hamstring, calf and Achilles over the years, with the latter keeping him out most recently.

Daryl Dike marks West Brom return at Millwall

Given his injury history, Albion have understandably been cautious about Dike’s return this time around, with the 24-year-old having built up his fitness through training and by playing for the under-21's.

However, boss Tony Mowbray deemed he was ready to be involved with the first-team on Saturday, and Dike was used from the bench for the final 15 minutes at The Den.

The target man helped Albion battle for a point, and he was also booked in what was a competitive game against the Lions.

It was a big moment for Dike given all he has been through, and the ex-Orlando City man took to social media to express his happiness at returning to the pitch in a Baggies shirt.

“Been a long year without doing what I love. So happy to be back playing again," Dike wrote.

West Brom must show patience with Daryl Dike

It was great for Albion and Dike to have him back out on the pitch, as he has been through a lot in the past three years, both mentally and physically, so he deserves credit for sticking at it.

Obviously, it’s going to be a long process for Dike to get near his best level, and the club are in a position where they can show patience with the attacker.

With Will Lankshear and Adam Armstrong joining in the recent window, Mowbray has plenty of options in the final third, and he will keep using Dike sparingly over the next few weeks and months.

So, there’s no pressure on Dike, but he will be a valuable asset for the side if his fitness is good enough, as he is a strong player who can link play and score goals.

Championship Table (as of 16/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 33 8 51 6 West Brom 33 11 48 7 Coventry City 33 3 47 8 Bristol City 33 4 46 9 Sheffield Wednesday 33 -4 45 10 Watford 33 -5 45 11 Middlesbrough 32 7 44

With promotion the aim, it could still end up being a memorable season for West Brom and Dike, with Albion back in action on Saturday when they welcome Oxford United to The Hawthorns.