Daryl Dike reveals which West Brom player is the funniest in the dressing room

West Bromwich Albion striker Daryl Dike has revealed

Indeed, Dike was active on Tik Tok recently, when he was asked several questions about some of his teammates at The Hawthorns.

The Baggies number 12 kept his opinion on some of those questions to himself, however, one question he was willing to answer was who was his funniest teammate, or the funniest player in the Albion dressing room.

In response to that question on the social media platform, Dike told his followers: “See, funniest in the changing room is hard because I think there’s a lot of people who bring something different.

“So like, Jake Livermore – hilarious. Karlan Grant – hilarious.

“There’s a few guys who are just generally funny, like Alex Mowatt when he was a player here, hilarious.

“But, Jed, Jed Wallace, I think he probably makes me laugh the most. Him and Semi Ajayi. Semi makes me laugh as well, so it’s hard.

“I’d probably say Jed Wallace [is the funniest].”

The Verdict

It’s certainly interesting to see the level of insight that social media can provide into a dressing room and somewhere outsiders are not usually privy to.

It seems from Dike’s answer, then, that Wallace was well worth signing on a free transfer last summer.

Indeed, as well as performing on the pitch this season, it appears Wallace is also bringing some entertainment to the Baggies dressing room behind the scenes.

With five goals and seven assists in the Championship so far this season, the 28-year-old can still play a big part both on and off the pitch for the remainder of the campaign.