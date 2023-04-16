Saturday afternoon should have been a good one for West Bromwich Albion.

Having gone a goal down away at Stoke City, therefore putting their last play-off hopes in danger, the club overcame their deficit and went on to take all three points at the Bet 365 Stadium.

Indeed, Jayson Molumby's second half brace was enough to secure all three points for the Baggies, keeping their play-off hopes alive.

Currently, Albion sit 11th in the division, but are just three points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, and have a game in hand on most of the teams they are directly competing with.

Unfortunately for the Baggies, though, whilst their play-off hopes remained alive, they did suffer a big setback generally.

What has Daryl Dike posted about his injury?

Indeed, after landing awkwardly just on the stroke of half-time, forward Daryl Dike was stretchered off with what looked a bad injury.

Images posted to Dike's Instagram story will not have done West Brom fans' concerns any favours, either, with the striker in a protective boot.

It does appear Dike is in good spirits, though, managing to make light of the situation with his caption to the image.

What has Corberan said about Daryl Dike's injury?

Asked after the match how the injury was, Corberan stressed the need for West Brom to assess it properly.

He did, however, reveal it was an Achilles injury, and that they are never good.

"It looks like an Achilles injury and they never really are good," he told BirminghamLive.

"Achilles injuries are never easy to manage but still, we need to assess.

"But, never, the Achilles injuries are good to manage."

How big of a miss would Daryl Dike be for West Brom?

In all honesty, losing any player at this stage of the season is a blow.

Ideally, any manager wants their full squad available for the run-in.

Dike, though, is an important player for the club and will certainly be a miss if this keeps him out for a while, which it sounds as though it might, particular when considering his foot is in a boot.

In 23 Championship appearances, he has seven goals this season, and although he comes in and out of the side as a starter, you feel this is load management rather than due to his ability.

When playing, he carries a goal threat and without him, Albion are certainly worse off as they look to secure a play-off place, particular when you consider the struggles some of their other forwards are having this season.